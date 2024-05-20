Phoenix Comicon: A look back at the event that spawned Fan Fusion

Phoenix Fan Fusion has come a long way over the past 22 years. The popular Arizona pop-culture and geek event debuted back in June 2002 as Phoenix Cactus Comicon at a Best Western Hotel in Ahwatukee. Launched by local comic book collector and former Minnesota resident Matt Solberg, the one-day, one-room event featured 32 dealer tables and a total 432 people in attendance.
From these meager beginnings, a geek empire was born. Over the next several years, the event became known as Phoenix Comicon and grew exponentially, moving to various locations across the Valley (including the Glendale Civic Center and the Mesa Convention Center).
By 2010, Phoenix Comicon had transformed into an Arizona pop culture juggernaut. It moved to the Phoenix Convention Center and hosted appearances by scores of celebrities, legions of cosplayers and thousands of artists and vendors. Now known as Phoenix Fan Fusion, it continues to be Arizona’s biggest geek event and comic con each year.
In celebration of Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024, which runs from May 24 to 26, here’s a look back at vintage photos of the event’s early years.