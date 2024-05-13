Your Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 insider’s guide: Tickets, schedule and more

The weekend-long extravaganza runs from Friday to Sunday at the Phoenix Convention Center, and will be a three-day convergence of pop culture, sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, video games, horror and anime.
There are thousands of panels and programming events across the weekend, a massive exhibitor hall to explore, an Artists Alley populated by more than 70 comic book creatives, nerd-oriented activities, and a legion of cosplayers.
If you’d like to make the most of Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024, we've put together an insider’s guide to the event as well as a rundown of the best things to see and do.
When is Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024?
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 is from May 24 to 26.
How much are Fan Fusion 2024 tickets?
Tickets to Fan Fusion are available at phoenixfanfusion.com/buy. Prices are as follows and don't include taxes and fees:
- Weekend full event passes: $89 per person
- Friday, May 24 only: $39 per person
- Saturday, May 25 only: $59 per person
- Sunday, May 26 only: $39 per person
- VIP weekend full event pass: $395 per person
- Kids 12 and younger: Free.
Entrances to Phoenix Fan Fusion
Secured entrances are located at Second and Adams streets, Third and Monroe streets, and Third and Washington streets.
Picking up your Phoenix Fan Fusion badge
Badge redemption stations are located outside each secured entrance.
What is the Phoenix Fan Fusion schedule?
Different areas of the event, like its entrances or exhibitor hall, will have separate schedules. Here’s a rundown of when everything is operating:
Secured entrances
Friday, May 24: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Badge redemption stations
Friday, May 24: 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25: 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Exhibit hall
Friday, May 24: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 25: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 26: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Programming and events
Friday, May 24: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 26: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Getting to Phoenix Convention Center
Take the Valley Metro Rail. Trust us. It's $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Stations are located along Washington and Jefferson streets within walking distance of the convention center.
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 hotels
The following hotels are located near Phoenix Convention Center. Room availability will vary.
- AC Hotel by Marriott Phoenix Downtown: 414 N. Fifth St., 602-258-1771, marriott.com. Nightly rates start at $144.
- Hampton Inn & Suites Phoenix Downtown: 77 E. Polk St., 602-710-1240, hilton.com. Nightly rates start at $149.
- Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Downtown: 15 E. Monroe St., 855-618-4697, hilton.com. Nightly rates start at $143.
- Hotel San Carlos: 202 N. Central Ave., 602-253-4121, historichotelsancarlos.com. Nightly rates start at $187.
- Hyatt Place Phoenix Downtown: 150 W. Adams St., 602-388-4888, hyatt.com. Nightly rates start at $199.
- Hyatt Regency Phoenix: 122 N. Second St., 602-252-1234, hyatt.com. Nightly rates start at $142.
- Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: 2 E. Jefferson St., 602-253-6633, kimptonhotels.com. Nightly rates start at $225.
- Renaissance Phoenix Downtown: 50 E. Adams St., 602-333-0000, marriott.com. Nightly rates start at $159
- Sheraton Downtown Phoenix Hotel: 340 N. Third St., 602-262-2500, marriott.com. Nightly rates start at $159.