 Your Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 insider’s guide: Tickets, schedule and more | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Your Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 insider’s guide: Tickets, schedule and more

Everything to know about the three-day pop culture event and comic con at Phoenix Convention Center.
May 13, 2024
The crowd inside the Phoenix Convention Center at Fan Fusion in 2019.
The crowd inside the Phoenix Convention Center at Fan Fusion in 2019. Benjamin Leatherman
Share this:
Geeks of the Valley, get ready to squee. Phoenix Fan Fusion, the biggest pop culture event in Arizona returns this month — and it's going to be just as nerdy as ever.

The weekend-long extravaganza runs from Friday to Sunday at the Phoenix Convention Center, and will be a three-day convergence of pop culture, sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, video games, horror and anime.

There are thousands of panels and programming events across the weekend, a massive exhibitor hall to explore, an Artists Alley populated by more than 70 comic book creatives, nerd-oriented activities, and a legion of cosplayers.

If you’d like to make the most of Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024, we've put together an insider’s guide to the event as well as a rundown of the best things to see and do.

When is Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024?

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 is from May 24 to 26.

How much are Fan Fusion 2024 tickets?

Tickets to Fan Fusion are available at phoenixfanfusion.com/buy. Prices are as follows and don't include taxes and fees:
  • Weekend full event passes: $89 per person
  • Friday, May 24 only: $39 per person
  • Saturday, May 25 only: $59 per person
  • Sunday, May 26 only: $39 per person
  • VIP weekend full event pass: $395 per person
  • Kids 12 and younger: Free.

Entrances to Phoenix Fan Fusion

Secured entrances are located at Second and Adams streets, Third and Monroe streets, and Third and Washington streets.
click to enlarge
The crowd outside of the Exhibitor Hall during Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022.
Benjamin Leatherman

Picking up your Phoenix Fan Fusion badge

Badge redemption stations are located outside each secured entrance.

What is the Phoenix Fan Fusion schedule?

Different areas of the event, like its entrances or exhibitor hall, will have separate schedules. Here’s a rundown of when everything is operating:

Secured entrances
Friday, May 24: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Badge redemption stations
Friday, May 24: 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25: 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exhibit hall
Friday, May 24: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 25: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 26: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Programming and events
Friday, May 24: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 26: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Getting to Phoenix Convention Center

Take the Valley Metro Rail. Trust us. It's $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Stations are located along Washington and Jefferson streets within walking distance of the convention center.

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 hotels

The following hotels are located near Phoenix Convention Center. Room availability will vary.
  • AC Hotel by Marriott Phoenix Downtown: 414 N. Fifth St., 602-258-1771, marriott.com. Nightly rates start at $144.
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Phoenix Downtown: 77 E. Polk St., 602-710-1240, hilton.com. Nightly rates start at $149.
  • Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Downtown: 15 E. Monroe St., 855-618-4697, hilton.com. Nightly rates start at $143.
  • Hotel San Carlos: 202 N. Central Ave., 602-253-4121, historichotelsancarlos.com. Nightly rates start at $187.
  • Hyatt Place Phoenix Downtown: 150 W. Adams St., 602-388-4888, hyatt.com. Nightly rates start at $199.
  • Hyatt Regency Phoenix: 122 N. Second St., 602-252-1234, hyatt.com. Nightly rates start at $142.
  • Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: 2 E. Jefferson St., 602-253-6633, kimptonhotels.com. Nightly rates start at $225.
  • Renaissance Phoenix Downtown: 50 E. Adams St., 602-333-0000, marriott.com. Nightly rates start at $159
  • Sheraton Downtown Phoenix Hotel: 340 N. Third St., 602-262-2500, marriott.com. Nightly rates start at $159.

What should I bring?

Comfortable shoes are a must. There is a lot of ground to cover during Phoenix Fan Fusion, so you will need them. You’ll also want to bring both cash and a debit/credit card (as some vendors and activities will only accept paper money), a fully charged cellphone, and a large bag or backpack.
click to enlarge
Phoenix Fan Fusion's Masquerade Costume Contest is one of the highlights of the event.
Benjamin Leatherman

What are the costume and prop policies?

Cosplay is encouraged, but anyone wearing something covering your head or face might need to show ID. Props that are allowed into the Fan Fusion include lightsabers, wands, sonic screwdrivers, unstrung or loosely-strung bows, untipped and non-removable arrows, and lightweight plastic or foam bats/clubs. Shields and armor made from plastic, foam, fiberglass, resin or cardboard are also acceptable, provided there aren’t sharp edges. Ditto for swords, axes or Wolverine claws. Metal shields and armor can be brought in but might hinder the screening process.

What props aren't allowed?

Real or replica weapons or anything resembling guns, bombs, or explosive devices. Tasers, slingshots, brass knuckles, metal and wooden swords, edged weapons and glass or stone props are also forbidden.

Is outside food or drinks allowed?

Nope. Phoenix Convention Center prohibits outside food or drink. (Reasonable accommodations for anyone with medical conditions, dietary restrictions, or infant children are available by calling 602-262-6225.) Food and drinks can be purchased from the first-floor food hall in the North building or at various snack bars, food carts and vending machines around the convention center.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
16 celebrities who live in Arizona

Lists

16 celebrities who live in Arizona

By Benjamin Leatherman and Sara Edwards
Can you see the northern lights in Arizona tonight? Forecast explained

Things to Do

Can you see the northern lights in Arizona tonight? Forecast explained

By Benjamin Leatherman
See stunning photos of the northern lights over Arizona

Photos

See stunning photos of the northern lights over Arizona

By Benjamin Leatherman
Here are the biggest guests at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

Film, TV & Streaming

Here are the biggest guests at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation