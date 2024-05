Your Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 insider’s guide: Tickets, schedule and more

When is Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024?



How much are Fan Fusion 2024 tickets?



Weekend full event passes: $89 per person

$89 per person Friday, May 24 only: $39 per person

$39 per person Saturday, May 25 only: $59 per person

$59 per person Sunday, May 26 only: $39 per person

$39 per person VIP weekend full event pass: $395 per person

$395 per person Kids 12 and younger: Free.

Entrances to Phoenix Fan Fusion



click to enlarge The crowd outside of the Exhibitor Hall during Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022. Benjamin Leatherman

Picking up your Phoenix Fan Fusion badge



What is the Phoenix Fan Fusion schedule?



Getting to Phoenix Convention Center



Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 hotels



AC Hotel by Marriott Phoenix Downtown: 414 N. Fifth St., 602-258-1771, marriott.com. Nightly rates start at $144.

Hampton Inn & Suites Phoenix Downtown: 77 E. Polk St., 602-710-1240, hilton.com. Nightly rates start at $149.

Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Downtown: 15 E. Monroe St., 855-618-4697, hilton.com. Nightly rates start at $143.

Hotel San Carlos: 202 N. Central Ave., 602-253-4121, historichotelsancarlos.com. Nightly rates start at $187.

Hyatt Place Phoenix Downtown: 150 W. Adams St., 602-388-4888, hyatt.com. Nightly rates start at $199.

Hyatt Regency Phoenix: 122 N. Second St., 602-252-1234, hyatt.com. Nightly rates start at $142.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: 2 E. Jefferson St., 602-253-6633, kimptonhotels.com. Nightly rates start at $225.

Renaissance Phoenix Downtown: 50 E. Adams St., 602-333-0000, marriott.com. Nightly rates start at $159

Sheraton Downtown Phoenix Hotel: 340 N. Third St., 602-262-2500, marriott.com. Nightly rates start at $159.

What should I bring?



click to enlarge Phoenix Fan Fusion's Masquerade Costume Contest is one of the highlights of the event. Benjamin Leatherman

What are the costume and prop policies?



What props aren't allowed?



Is outside food or drinks allowed?



Geeks of the Valley, get ready to squee. Phoenix Fan Fusion, the biggest pop culture event in Arizona returns this month — and it's going to be just as nerdy as ever.The weekend-long extravaganza runs from Friday to Sunday at the Phoenix Convention Center, and will be a three-day convergence of pop culture, sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, video games, horror and anime.There are thousands of panels and programming events across the weekend, a massive exhibitor hall to explore, an Artists Alley populated by more than 70 comic book creatives, nerd-oriented activities, and a legion of cosplayers.If you’d like to make the most of Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024, we've put together an insider’s guide to the event as well as a rundown of the best things to see and do.Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 is from May 24 to 26.Tickets to Fan Fusion are available at phoenixfanfusion.com/buy . Prices are as follows and don't include taxes and fees:Secured entrances are located at Second and Adams streets, Third and Monroe streets, and Third and Washington streets.Badge redemption stations are located outside each secured entrance.Different areas of the event, like its entrances or exhibitor hall, will have separate schedules. Here’s a rundown of when everything is operating:Friday, May 24: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.Saturday, May 25: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.Sunday, May 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Friday, May 24: 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.Saturday, May 25: 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.Sunday, May 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Friday, May 24: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Saturday, May 25: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Sunday, May 26: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Friday, May 24: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.Saturday, May 25: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.Sunday, May 26: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.Take the Valley Metro Rail. Trust us. It's $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Stations are located along Washington and Jefferson streets within walking distance of the convention center.The following hotels are located near Phoenix Convention Center. Room availability will vary.Comfortable shoes are a must. There is a lot of ground to cover during Phoenix Fan Fusion, so you will need them. You’ll also want to bring both cash and a debit/credit card (as some vendors and activities will only accept paper money), a fully charged cellphone, and a large bag or backpack.Cosplay is encouraged, but anyone wearing something covering your head or face might need to show ID. Props that are allowed into the Fan Fusion include lightsabers, wands, sonic screwdrivers, unstrung or loosely-strung bows, untipped and non-removable arrows, and lightweight plastic or foam bats/clubs. Shields and armor made from plastic, foam, fiberglass, resin or cardboard are also acceptable, provided there aren’t sharp edges. Ditto for swords, axes or Wolverine claws. Metal shields and armor can be brought in but might hinder the screening process.Real or replica weapons or anything resembling guns, bombs, or explosive devices. Tasers, slingshots, brass knuckles, metal and wooden swords, edged weapons and glass or stone props are also forbidden.Nope. Phoenix Convention Center prohibits outside food or drink. (Reasonable accommodations for anyone with medical conditions, dietary restrictions, or infant children are available by calling 602-262-6225.) Food and drinks can be purchased from the first-floor food hall in the North building or at various snack bars, food carts and vending machines around the convention center.