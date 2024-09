Harlem Globetrotters to play basketball in Phoenix next year

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters recently announced a set of 2025 tour dates, including a Phoenix stop.They'll make their return to Footprint Center on Saturday, Feb. 22.The exhibition team will bring their signature spins, dunks and slams to the court, taking on their determined rivals, the Washington Generals.Showtimes are 2 and 7 p.m.The ticket presale is on now and continues through 10 p.m. Sunday. The presale code is VENUE. The general on-sale begins on Monday.Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.