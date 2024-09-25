 Phoenix Harlem Globetrotters game set for February 2025 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Harlem Globetrotters to play basketball in Phoenix next year

The legendary exhibition basketball team is Phoenix-bound.
September 25, 2024
Get ready to see the Harlem Globetrotters in Phoenix next year.
Get ready to see the Harlem Globetrotters in Phoenix next year. Courtesy of Harlem Globetrotters
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters recently announced a set of 2025 tour dates, including a Phoenix stop.

They'll make their return to Footprint Center on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The exhibition team will bring their signature spins, dunks and slams to the court, taking on their determined rivals, the Washington Generals.

Showtimes are 2 and 7 p.m.

The ticket presale is on now and continues through 10 p.m. Sunday. The presale code is VENUE. The general on-sale begins on Monday.

Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan to play Phoenix on co-headlining tour

Comedy

Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan to play Phoenix on co-headlining tour

By Jennifer Goldberg
Andrew Dice Clay heads to Chandler with new standup tour

Comedy

Andrew Dice Clay heads to Chandler with new standup tour

By Timothy Rawles
Arizona State fish off endangered species list after 50 years

Environment

Arizona State fish off endangered species list after 50 years

By Kelechukwu Iruoma | Cronkite News
Phoenix group aims to help trans people with their transition process

LGBTQ+

Phoenix group aims to help trans people with their transition process

By Royal Young | LOOKOUT
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation