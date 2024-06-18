6 Phoenix theaters to watch ‘Midsommar’ in IMAX on summer solstice

The version of the film that will be shown is Ari Aster's director's cut, which adds approximately 23 minutes of footage for a run time of two hours and 51 minutes.
In metro Phoenix, you can find the film at six movie theaters. All screenings begin at 7 p.m. and cost about $17 to $18 depending on the theater.
Though the "Midsommar" screening is billed as a one-night-only event, there will be a second showing at Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX at 7 p.m. on Monday as well.
"Midsommar" stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and Vilhelm Blomgren. The film follows a group of college students who travel to Sweden for a friend's village's summer celebration, only to find terror when they get there.
The full list of metro Phoenix theaters showing "Midsommar" on June 20 is below.
- AMC Deer Valley 30 & IMAX, 3033 W. Agua Fria Freeway
- AMC Dine-In Desert Ridge 18 & IMAX, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.
- AMC Superstition East 12 & IMAX, 1935 S. Signal Butte Road, Mesa
- AMC Surprise Pointe & IMAX, 13549 N. Litchfield Road, Surprise
- AMC Westgate 20 & IMAX, 9400 W. Hanna Lane, Glendale
- Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX, 5000 Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe