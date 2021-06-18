10 Indoor Fun Centers in Phoenix to Stay Cool While You Play

EXPAND There's games for days at Mavrix in Scottsdale. Jennifer Goldberg

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us The irony is not lost on us that the time of year we most want to cut loose and have a little fun is the same time of year we feel like we'll spontaneously combust if we step outside during the day. But the life of the city has adapted to this paradox, and the local landscape is dotted with indoor fun centers — you know, those aggressively air-conditioned big-box places where you can get some chicken wings and bowl a game or two, roll some Skee-Ball, or play a game of laser tag. Here are 10 places around town to enjoy yourself while you hide from the sun. Amazing Jake's 1830 East Baseline Road, Mesa

480-926-7499

1830 East Baseline Road, Mesa480-926-7499 Related Stories Learning to Love Summer in Phoenix, One Third-Degree Burn at a Time

Phoenix's Geek Scene Is Gearing Up for the Return of Cons

Now Open: An Anime-Themed Lounge in Downtown Phoenix Indoor fun centers often serve a particular demographic. The ones for children are stocked with mini rides and trampolines, while others targeting adults tout their cocktails and lounge space. Amazing Jake's is that rare space that does a good job entertaining everyone; kiddos have amenities like a teacup ride and mini bowling, and adults have bumper cars, billiards, a carnival midway, bowling, laser tag, and two full bars. Bowlero Multiple Locations Multiple Locations Before you pick a metro Phoenix Bowlero location to head to, you should decide what you want to do when you get there. North Scottsdale has beer pong, Christown has foosball and shuffleboard, and Gilbert has laser tag. But all three outposts have a few things in common: slick, upscale decor; dozens of bowling lanes; and a full sports bar with food and drinks. EXPAND Castles N' Coasters is all stocked up on pinball machines. Benjamin Leatherman Castles N' Coasters 9445 North Metro Parkway East

602-997-7575 9445 North Metro Parkway East602-997-7575 This one is an oldie but a goodie. Castles N' Coasters may lack the modern decor and full slate of amenities of other local indoor fun centers, but don't discount the nostalgia factor; it's fun to spend an evening playing games at the same place where you used to go to your school friends' birthday parties. Castles N' Coasters has a full arcade and laser tag, and if you feel like venturing outside once the sun sets, you've got options like rides, mini golf, and bumper boats. Cracker Jax 16001 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

480-998-2800 16001 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale480-998-2800



Cracker Jax is another entertainment complex with indoor and outdoor options. While it's hot, stay inside and pass the time at the Cyber City arcade space or the Alien Invasion laser tag game. Later in the evening (or during the day, if you're wearing sunscreen), your options include mini-golf, go-karts, batting cages, a driving range, volleyball, and much more. Dave & Buster's Multiple Locations Multiple Locations



You know Dave & Buster's. The famous national chain of indoor fun centers has plenty going on inside, including massive arcade areas, lots of TVs for watching sports, and pool tables to brush up on your billiards skills. The Desert Ridge location has bowling, too (but not Westgate or Tempe Marketplace, so factor that in). When all that fun makes you hungry, there's a full food and drinks menu. We recommend you show up during happy hour to save yourself a couple of bucks on your summer cocktails. FatCats

Multiple Locations

The three locations of FatCats in Gilbert, Mesa, and Queen Creek boast one amenity other indoor fun centers around town don't: movies. All FatCats show a small selection of first-run movies for kids and grownups in addition to everything they have to offer, like bowling, arcade games, indoor glow golf, and at the Mesa and Queen Creek locations, virtual reality gaming.

EXPAND Main Event has all the classic games, including Skee-Ball. Jennifer Goldberg

Main Event Multiple Locations

Multiple Locations

You want choices? Main Event has choices. The three metro Phoenix locations have all the hallmarks of a well-appointed funporium, like bowling, arcade games, and a full food and drinks menu. But they've also got VR gaming, a ropes course, and even karaoke if you feel like belting out a tune or two. If you're bored here, you're not trying very hard to have fun.

Mavrix 9139 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

480-291-7500 9139 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale480-291-7500

One of the newer indoor fun spaces in town, the locally owned Mavrix holds its own against its established competitors. Laser tag is always a good choice, or if that's not your style, there are dozens of bowling lanes and a full arcade space. Grownups can hang out in the bar, and everyone can enjoy the food options. And if that's not enough entertainment for you, Mavrix's sister business, Octane Raceway, is located right next door for some go-kart shenanigans.

EXPAND Tilt Studio in Tempe offers two levels of entertainment. Benjamin Leatherman

Tilt Studio 5000 Arizona Mills Circle, #669, Tempe

480-648-1222 5000 Arizona Mills Circle, #669, Tempe480-648-1222

Tilt Studio is mostly an arcade; the two-story space has pretty much anything you'd want to play, from first-person shooters and racing games to Skee-Ball and basketball. But it's also got a full bar and plenty of food options. We like Tilt because of the upstairs area where you can take a break from the shiny new games and chill out with a decent selection of pinball machines and vintage arcade cabinets.

Uptown Alley 13525 North Litchfield Road, Surprise

623-975-7529 13525 North Litchfield Road, Surprise623-975-7529

It's always a good thing when west Valley citizens don't have to travel far to enjoy what the city has to offer. In the northwest corner of town, Uptown Alley serves up fun seven days a week. The only Arizona location of the chain offers plenty to do, like 40 bowling lanes, more than 80 arcade games, VR gaming, pool tables, laser tag, a sports lounge, a bar, and a full food menu.