Where to Sell Clothes at Resale and Consignment Shops in Phoenix: A Guide

Experiencing an overcrowded closet? You could donate those clothes, but if you’re hoping to bankroll some new threads, you can sell those hangered items at shops throughout the Valley.

We’ll also specify whether a store is resale or consignment. (Resale shops buy items on the spot, offering cash or credit once a buyer has sorted through your items at the buying counter or station. Consignment is when buyers select your items, place them in the store, and once it has sold, the store offers you a percentage in the form of cash or credit.)

Here’s a breakdown, store by store.

Buffalo Exchange Multiple Locations



Buffalo Exchange is accepting appointments to resell up to 50 items in person. Buyers here accept clothes clean and folded in bags or hampers. They buy all-season, year-round, but especially plus sizes, menswear, staples (jeans, T-shirts, dress shirts, dresses, shoes, sweaters, jackets, shorts, and skirts) plus designer, vintage, jewelry, costumes clothing, and athletic wear. Buffalo is resale and pays 25 percent of their selling price in cash or 50 percent on a digital trade card.

Upscale selections from Poor Little Rich Girl. Lauren Cusimano

Poor Little Rich Girl 1582 East Bethany Home Road, #101



The Uptown resale and consignment shop Poor Little Rich Girl accepts higher-end items that have been purchased new in the last year and a half (and they somehow know). Buyers here accept up to 30 items from walk-in sellers, washed and folded, and put on hangers or folded in bags or bins (but no plastic bags). For items bought outright, sellers get 25 to 30 percent in cash or 50 to 60 percent in-store credit. For high-end pieces (think Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo, and Chanel), PLRG sellers get at least 50 percent of the sale price in cash when it sells.

If I Were A Rich Man Resale 1576 East Bethany Home Road



Neighboring Poor Little Rich Girl, If I Were A Rich Man Resale is a men's consignment shop with some new items, handmade accessories by local artists, and collectible music and sports memorabilia. Buyers here are looking for seasonal items from brands like Nike, Adidas, Lacoste, Volcom, and more for consignment. Once the items sell, you’ll get 40 percent cash-out, or 50 percent in-store credit. If I Were A Rich Man Resale accepts walk-ins.

Bring in your upscale items to My Sister's Closet. Lauren Cusimano

My Sister’s Closet Multiple Locations



Upscale consignment shop My Sister’s Closet has locations in Desert Village at Pinnacle Peak and Lincoln Village, both in Scottsdale (RIP, Town & Country location). The business request sellers bring items that are cute (retailed for at least $75), current (items no more than four to five years old, and on hangers), and clean. When an item is sold, you’ll get 55 percent of the selling price as store credit or 45 percent in cash. My Sister’s Closet accepts walk-ins, or you can request a free shipping kit.

Some selections from Well Suited. Lauren Cusimano

Well Suited

Multiple Locations



For men’s consignment, My Sister’s Closet has a neighboring (literally, it’s in the same plaza) spin-off business: Well Suited. With two locations in Scottsdale — Desert Village at Pinnacle Peak and Lincoln Village — Well Suited is looking for clothes that are stylish (and retailed for at least $75), current (items no more than four to five years old and on hangers), and clean. When an item is sold, you’ll get 55 percent of the selling price as store credit or 45 percent in cash. Well Suited accepts walk-ins, or you can request a free shipping kit.

The COVID-friendly buying station at Name Brand Exchange. Lauren Cusimano

Name Brand Exchange Multiple Locations



Name Brand Exchange is a more casual resale shop with two locations in Mesa. Sellers here are looking for items like jeans, shirts, shoes, and handbags from Anthropologie, Cotton On, Lucky Brand, Madewell, and Tory Burch that are 6 months to a year old. The buying counter is open to walk-ins only and sellers pay 35 percent in cash or 50 percent in trade. Purchases more than $75 will be paid in a company check.

Resale your accessories at Plato's Closet. Lauren Cusimano

Plato’s Closet Multiple Locations



The handful of Plato’s Closet locations in this town are looking for gently used teen and young adult clothes, shoes, and accessories — guys and gals. Just bring your ID and current-style items neatly folded in a hamper or bin. No appointment is needed to sell, and you’ll be paid cash during your visit after buyers have some time to review. Plato’s Closet buys year-round items, meaning sweaters and T-shirts, plus shoes, jewelry, and bags.

The selling counter at Turn Style Consignment. Lauren Cusimano

Turn Style Consignment Multiple Locations



Turn Style Consignment is a consignment shop for clothing, accessories, and furniture. Turn Style buys name-brand clothing on hangers and accessories like shoes, purses, belts, scarves, and more in bins. Your items (limited to 35 at a time) will be assessed while you’re in the store (probably filling out the consignor paperwork before shopping) and you can decide between store credit or a check later. Consignors are seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

High Society Resale Boutique 10805 North 71st Way, Scottsdale

High Society Resale Boutique, open since 1984, is an upscale consignment store spanning 4,100 square feet — including 15 cases of jewelry. Buyers are looking for clothing and jewelry that is one to two years old, then laundered, ironed, and brought in on hangers. The consignment period is 60 days. Sellers get 50 percent of the retail value or 60 percent if used for store credit. Brands include St. John, Misook, Chicos, Ferragamo, Christian Louboutin, Burberry, Anthropologie, and J. Crew.