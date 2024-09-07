Podcaster Alex Cooper adds Phoenix stop to extended ‘Unwell Tour’

Alex Cooper, creator and host of popular podcast “Call Her Daddy,” announced Tuesday that her “Unwell Tour” is adding a West Coast leg.
The tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Oct. 4.
The West Coast run, which follows a sold-out East Coast leg in 2023, is presented as a live variety show and features celebrity-guest interviews and musical performances.
Cooper’s ability to combine a deft comedic sense with extreme candor has grown “Call Her Daddy” to immense success, with millions of listeners per episode. The podcast and live shows focus on conversations about life experiences, culture, health, relationships and more, with an emphasis on female perspective and empowerment.
"I can't wait to be back on the road!” Cooper said in an announcement. “We had way too much fun on the East Coast so you know I had to bring the ‘Unwell Tour’ to the West Coast Daddy Gang."
The East Coast portion of the tour featured appearances from Kelsea Ballerini, Andy Cohen, Chelsea Handler, Hannah Berner, and Unwell Talent including Alix Earle and Harry Jowsey. Other recent guests of “Call Her Daddy” include Jane Fonda, Post Malone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Zayn, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine.
Tickets go on presale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, with general sales beginning Friday at 10 a.m., at iamunwell.com.
The full list of tour dates is below:
Sept. 25, Denver, Bellco Theatre
Sept. 27, Austin, Texas, Bass Concert Hall
Sept. 28, Dallas, The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 4, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 6, San Diego, Civic Theatre
Oct. Oakland, Calif., Paramount Theatre
Oct. 10, Los Angeles, Peacock Theater