Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Events

Scottsdale's Cycle the Arts Event Has Returned for 2022

March 8, 2022 12:02PM

See public art from your bike seat next month.
See public art from your bike seat next month. Scottsdale Public Art

Cycle the Arts, a free bicycle tour of public art around the city of Scottsdale, is returning for 2022.

Riders will meet at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 3. From there, they'll head north to check out a number of public artworks, including Water Mark by Laura Haddad and Tom Drugan, Industrial Pipe Wave by Christopher Fennell, Terraced Cascade by Lorna Jordan, and Michael’s Dream by Jasper D’Ambrosi.

At stops in Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale Public Art staff will be on hand to share information about the works.

Cycle the Arts is held in conjunction with Valley Bike Month, which is observed every April.

“It's a fun and active way to explore Scottsdale and experience public art," Gina Azima, operations manager for Scottsdale Public Art, said in a press release. "This family-friendly bike ride will highlight 17 public artworks in the city's collection. Bike riders will have the opportunity to learn the history of each artwork on the tour and discover something new."

There was no Cycle the Arts event in 2021 due to the pandemic, and since the last one in 2020, new augmented reality (AR) technology has been added to several pieces of art around Scottsdale.

Permanent public artworks that now have AR technology connected to them include Bronze Horse Fountain by Bob Parks, and One-Eyed Jack by John Randall Nelson, among others. Cycle the Arts riders and anyone interested in the works can download the Hoverlay app to access the AR features.

Though the Cycle the Arts event is free, registration is required. Sign up and get more info on the Scottsdale Public Art website.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 3.3.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation