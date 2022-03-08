Scottsdale's Cycle the Arts Event Has Returned for 2022



Cycle the Arts, a free bicycle tour of public art around the city of Scottsdale, is returning for 2022.



Riders will meet at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 3. From there, they'll head north to check out a number of public artworks, including Water Mark by Laura Haddad and Tom Drugan, Industrial Pipe Wave by Christopher Fennell, Terraced Cascade by Lorna Jordan, and Michael’s Dream by Jasper D’Ambrosi.



At stops in Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale Public Art staff will be on hand to share information about the works.



Cycle the Arts is held in conjunction with Valley Bike Month, which is observed every April.



“It's a fun and active way to explore Scottsdale and experience public art," Gina Azima, operations manager for Scottsdale Public Art, said in a press release. "This family-friendly bike ride will highlight 17 public artworks in the city's collection. Bike riders will have the opportunity to learn the history of each artwork on the tour and discover something new."



There was no Cycle the Arts event in 2021 due to the pandemic, and since the last one in 2020, new augmented reality (AR) technology has been added to several pieces of art around Scottsdale.



Permanent public artworks that now have AR technology connected to them include Bronze Horse Fountain by Bob Parks, and One-Eyed Jack by John Randall Nelson, among others. Cycle the Arts riders and anyone interested in the works can download the Hoverlay app to access the AR features.



Though the Cycle the Arts event is free, registration is required. Sign up and get more info on the Scottsdale Public Art website.