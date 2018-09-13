Check Out These New Musician-Themed Murals at Tempe Marketplace

Three artists are making mural-style paintings at Tempe Marketplace, as part of a project called The Greats Wall: A Mural of Musical Masters.

The project includes paintings of renowned musicians, all deceased, from Elvis Presley to Aretha Franklin. Each 10-foot-by-10-foot portrait is part of a long canvas panel installed on a freestanding barricade near a vacant retail space that borders the outdoor mall’s main stage.

“We wanted a creative way to dress up the stage area,” says Emilie Andrews, senior marketing director for Tempe Marketplace. The mural project was her idea. “What better way than having portraits of these amazing musicians?”