The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

The weekend has arrived. You can blast off into a galaxy far, far away at the Star Wars Trilogy, holler for your favorite wrestler during Lucha Libre Wrestling, or enjoy all things Irish at Bloomin' Beerfest. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Star Wars Trilogy

The subject of family dysfunction and its effects on a galaxy far, far away is explored in the original Star Wars trilogy. The movies, marketed as science-fiction films, explored the emotional and physical damage that father Darth Vader inflicted on his twin children. All three of these ground-breaking dramas are playing this weekend on Roosevelt Row.

A New Hope starts at 7 and 10 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at monOrchid, 214 East Roosevelt Street, with The Empire Strikes Back screening at 6 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, and Return of the Jedi showing at 5 and 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. Single screening tickets are $25 and a weekend pass is $60. Jason Keil

Second Friday

The Mesa Film Festival is gearing up for its inaugural edition in October by bringing a film focus to the Second Friday festivities in downtown Mesa on Friday, June 14. Along with checking out the three films being screened, you can stroll through downtown Mesa to check out live music, dozens of artisan booths, food trucks, and more. Look for Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush at 6:30 p.m. and Jackie Chan’s 36 Crazy Fists at 8:30 p.m. on the patio at 101 West Main Street. Or hit the Sliver Lot, 219 West Main Street, for The Goonies at 8 p.m. They’re all free, but it’s a bring-your-own-blanket or beach chair affair. Lynn Trimble

Hear Tan France talk about his new memoir at the Orpheum Theatre. Marcus MacDonald

Tan France

Tan France, star of the Netflix series Queer Eye, has a story to tell. It’s about growing up gay in a South Asian family living in South Yorkshire, England, where most of his neighbors weren’t people of color, let alone LGBT. He’s written a memoir that recounts his struggles with identity, family expectations, and more. He’ll be sharing details from Naturally Tan: A Memoir, presented by Changing Hands Bookstore, at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street, at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Get one ticket for $36.40 or two for $42.40. Each includes a single, signed copy of France’s memoir, where you’ll find out how he found true love with a Mormon cowboy. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Maybe don't mess with Lord Drake. Christopher Hack

Lucha Libre Wrestling

Like a little cumbia fusion music with your live wrestling? Head to Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, for Lucha Libre Wrestling, happening at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14. The lineup includes wrestling luminaries Red Miracle and Lord Drako, along with several additional wrestlers from Hammerstone to Awesome Andy. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and your announcer for the evening will be Scott Johnson. Live music is by Las Calakas. General admission tickets start at $12, and you’ll be standing rather than sitting for this spectacle, because early birds already snatched up all those fancy ringside seats. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Celebrating Pride Month with One Community. Preston Trausch

One Night Only

One Community Foundation is celebrating Pride Month at Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue, where presenters will be sharing stories about the influence of LGBTQ friends, family, and community members on their lives during an event called One Night Only. The 6:30 to 10 p.m. gathering on Friday, June 14, includes live music by The Instant Classics, drinks, appetizers, and an auction of fun items to benefit One Community programs. One Community is a coalition of individuals, businesses, and organizations that promotes diversity, inclusion, and equality in Arizona. Tickets are $75, which means you’ll want to wear your fancy cocktail attire. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND See this Alison King work in the "Timeless" exhibit. Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

'Frank Lloyd Wright: Timeless'

Want to see a new spin on designs by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright? Head to Taliesin West, his one-time winter home located at 12621 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in Scottsdale. That’s where the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the San Francisco- and New York-based Spoke Art Gallery are presenting an exhibition titled “Frank Lloyd Wright: Timeless.” The show features works by 10 artists from various countries, who bring fresh eyes to Wright’s designs while taking inspiration from 1930s-era Works Progress Administration (WPA) artworks. See the free exhibit between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, and on Sunday, June 16.. Featured artists include Phoenix’s own Alison King. Visit franklloydwright.org. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Drumming performance during a Juneteenth celebration in Tempe. Dan Miller

Juneteenth: Journey to Freedom

There’s more work to be done for social justice and civil rights in America, but that doesn’t mean people can’t celebrate milestones along the way, including the abolition of slavery in the aftermath of the Civil War. A holiday called Juneteenth, which was started in Texas back in June 1865 and continues to this day, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The Juneteenth: Journey to Freedom festival is happening from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Tempe History Museum, 809 East Southern Avenue. The free event includes music, dance, spoken-word performance, a kids’ zone, and food vendors. Hit up Tempe Public Library right next door before you leave if you want to find related books to read with your family. Lynn Trimble

Bloomin’ Beerfest

Ulysses, written by Irish author James Joyce, is considered to be one of the greatest novels of all time. To celebrate the groundbreaking book, stop by the Irish Cultural Center for their 13th annual Bloomin’ Beerfest, named for the masterpiece’s protagonist. Come dressed in your favorite period garb, listen to readings from the 700-plus-page book, and listen to authentic Irish music throughout the evening.

The celebration goes from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at 1106 North Central Avenue. Tickets prices range from $5 to $10 for kids and $12 to $15 for nondrinkers. If you’re going to throw a few back, tickets range from $30 to $40, which includes a souvenir Bloomsday tasting cup and 16 beer tastings. Jason Keil

Guilt free. Earn Your Booze

Earn Your Booze

Drinking that weak 90-calorie beer isn’t going to help you lose weight, but exercising will. The philosophy behind Earn Your Booze is putting in the work so you can enjoy your alcohol without guilt. Lustre is hosting a series of workouts to start your weekend off right through the summer. This week, trainer Kenyatta Banks will be at the rooftop bar to get you in shape for the drink specials available when your workout is through.

Check-in for the workout at 9:30 a.m. and start earning that cocktail at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at 2 East Jefferson Street. This is a free event. Jason Keil

Everything you need to know. Kayleena Vasquez

Culture Fitness and Fashion Expo

Are you getting bored with your gym routine? At the second annual Culture Fitness and Fashion Expo, you can check out demonstrations at over 200 vendor booths featuring the latest workout equipment and clothing trends to help you shake things up. In addition, there will be a number of specials guests, including influencer Ashley Horner, amputee lifter KC Mitchell (better known as “That One Leg Monster”), and Davy Michael, who was recently a contestant on the NBC competition show The Titan Games.

Find your strength from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Phoenix Convention Center South Building, 100 North Third Street. Tickets are $22 to $27, with discounts for military and children. Jason Keil

Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show

With the mercury starting to rise, it’s getting too hot to have an outdoor car show in Phoenix. Thankfully, In the Streets magazine has car enthusiasts covered this Father’s Day weekend. The fifth annual Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show is bringing the best custom automobiles, motorcycles, lowriders, and bicycles indoors. There will also be live music, demonstrations, a charity auction, and the Miss Custom AZ Pinup contest.

Rev your engines from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Phoenix Convention Center Hall Four, 100 North Third Street. Tickets are $15 to $20, with free admission for children ages 12 and under. Jason Keil

EXPAND Paul Calle's son Chris with some of his dad's artwork at SMoW. Tim Fuchs

Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West

Most dads like experiences more than objects when it comes to Father’s Day gifts, which makes Father’s Day a great time to enjoy some museum time with your dad. Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 North Marshall Way, is offering dads free admission on Father’s Day, June 16, when museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Typically, admission is $15, but everyone in Dad’s party gets in for half-price. If your dad’s a space geek, be sure to check out the astronaut portraits painted by Paul Calle, who spent time with the Apollo 11 crew before their famous flight. Museum offerings also include photographs by Barry M. Goldwater and works by cowboy artist and author William James. Lynn Trimble