See Four Muralists Live Painting at Scottsdale Quarter in October

Four Phoenix-based artists will be painting murals at Scottsdale Quarter in October. It's part of an ongoing partnership between the retail center and Scottsdale Public Art.

Each of the participating artists will be painting on a different day, as part of the Scottsdale Quarter Fall Concert Series, happening Saturday nights from 5 to 7 p.m.

Here's the lineup:

October 6: Yai Cecream

October 13: Lauren Lee

October 20: Noelle Martinez

October 27: Carrie Marill

Once the murals are completed, they'll be installed along North 73rd Place at Scottsdale Quarter.

This is just the latest in a Scottsdale Public Art installation series called Art at the QuARTer.

EXPAND JB Snyder painted a mural at the Scottsdale Quarter in 2016. Lynn Trimble

In June 2016, JB Snyder painted a mural on a wall adjacent to a walkway inside the retail center. Last fall, five artists painted murals as part of the 2017 concert series. Those murals – by Andy Brown, Isaac Caruso, Travis Ivey, Luster Kaboom, and Lauren Lee – are still on view at Scottsdale Quarter.

Scottsdale Public Art has also repurposed 2017 Canal Convergence artworks, by showing them at Scottsdale Quarter – including Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena’s spinning Los Trompos sculptures, and Lee Yun Qin’s Moonflower installation of iridescent flowers.

Muralists for the Scottsdale Quarter partnership were chosen from a list of local mural artists, rather than through a call for art, says Tanya Galin, public art coordinator with Scottsdale Public Art.

“What they paint is totally up to the artists,” Galin says. “It just has to be consistent with their larger body of work.”

Lee, who painted the first mural for Tempe Public Art and the Valley’s first virtual reality mural at monOrchid, often paints natural themes including birds and botanicals. She’s painted two iconic bird murals in Roosevelt Row, including one on a building demolished to make way for the building where the second one went up in 2016.

EXPAND Four of five murals painted during the 2017 fall concert series at Scottsdale Quarter. Lynn Trimble

Marill, an artist represented by Lisa Sette Gallery, often creates murals infused with patterns. In Roosevelt Row, her murals include a swirl of color blocks painted on the Combine Studios building. In 2017, she painted a cactus wren mural for Scottsdale Public Art inside Palomino Library.

Cecream often collaborates with other artists, including Ashley Macias and Volar. Most recently, she collaborated with Volar on interior murals for Paz Cantina. Often, her work is whimsical, with a pastel color palette.

Martinez’s local murals include a large work on a block wall behind Bentley Projects, near Grant and Second streets. Titled Swift Change, it was painted during a 2016 street art festival called Paint PHX, and named one of that year's best murals by Phoenix New Times.

So far, only Lee has shared her design plans. "I will be painting a lavender saguaro sunset," Lee says. "I'm looking forward to it."

Live Mural Painting/Fall Concert Series. Saturdays 5 to 7 p.m. in October, at Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale; 480-270-8123; scottsdalequarter.com. Free admission. scottsdalepublicart.org.