Best Urban Birding

If you're up for some adventure in exchange for gorgeous desert vistas, saddle up and take a drive to Tortilla Flat. About an hour from central Phoenix, the small town filled with Old West history and saloons is worth visiting on its own. But the ride, which takes drivers down State Route 88, otherwise known as Apache Trail, is the real destination. As the road winds out of the city, it travels along Lost Dutchman State Park and its impressive views of the towering Superstition Mountains. Keep going and the elevation increases, winding up into hills sprinkled with saguaros. A few hairpin turns test a driver's concentration and the stomachs of their passengers. But there are plenty of gorgeous stopping points to take a break, get out and enjoy the view. Peek down over the hills and you'll start to see the shimmering waters of Canyon Lake against the dusty desert. As you descend toward the water, be aware that there are multiple one-lane, two-way bridges. This means you have to pick your moment and hope the car on the other side is paying attention. But the twists, turns and wild water crossings are all part of the adventure on this uniquely Arizona scenic drive.