Answer Some Questions About Your Marijuana Use, Get Paid by ASU

Do you use marijuana? Are you willing to talk about it? Then you might qualify for an upcoming research study being conducted by Arizona State University.
Boringly titled "Ecological Momentary Study on the Subjective Response to Cannabis," the study seeks to better understand "the subjective response to cannabis edibles (cannabis-infused food and drink products) and cannabis flower (marijuana, the dried buds/leaves of the cannabis plant)," according to the university.
Participants must be at least 18 years old, live in Arizona, and have a smartphone with an internet connection. They will be asked to:
1. Respond to "questions related to your cannabis use, other substance use, personality, and mental health in an online survey."
2. Complete a 30-minute online video appointment via Zoom with a research assistant.
3. Complete "four to six, 5-minute surveys for 14 consecutive days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m using an app called TigerAware."
The study organizers add: "We expect that individuals will spend approximately 8 hours, over the course of two weeks, participating in the proposed activities."
At the end of it all, you get ... a $50 Amazon gift card. Not much, but enough to buy a couple of nice chocolate bars.
All the info you need can be found here.
