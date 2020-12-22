A Very Cannabis Christmas: A Phoenix Gift Guide for 2020

December 25, 2020, will be the first Christmas in Arizona since pot was legalized. We highly recommend gifting the stoners in your life some cannabis-related products to celebrate this new era.

To help, we hit up four smoke shops in the Greater Phoenix area and picked out a variety of options you might consider. Note: If you're headed out to buy some of these products, consider calling ahead to check availability before making the drive; these items could be limited in supply.

Puffco Peak Pro, $400

One of the most popular Christmas gifts this year will likely be the Puffco Peak Pro. This device, smaller than a bottle of water, is an electronic smart rig for cannabis wax and concentrates. Load your Peak Pro with concentrates into the chamber and select your preferred vaping temperature. It’s wireless (does not need to be plugged into an outlet) and has a custom temperature setting with the newest technology on the market. Mashable calls it "the most futuristic dabbing device yet." You can find the Puffco Peak Pro at High Maintenance's shops in the Valley. Call 480-967-7017 or check it out on Instagram.

Gravity Hookah, $499

The Gravity Hookah is as cool as it sounds. It comes with a three-foot silicone hose and has a 360-degree rotating glass hookah that generates by motion activation via cascading water displacement and the natural force of gravity. It works well with both cannabis flower and concentrates. This hookah truly does it all and would be a centerpiece item for a stoner who has it all. You can pick up a Gravity Hookah at Sky High in Tempe. Check availability by calling them at 480-557-6653 or through Instagram. Watch a video of the hookah in action here.

Magical Butter, $179

A countertop edible-making machine, the Magical Butter features an immersion blender and digital thermostat to bring evenly dosed infusions to your edibles. Its website has hundreds of recipes that show how to infuse everything from soups and salad dressings to desserts and topical lotions. This machine grinds, heats, stirs, and steeps your herb, all at precise time intervals and temperatures for the correct infusion. You can then use this butter and oil in your favorite recipes. A win-win for those who easily get the munchies. Magical Butter is in stock at Sky High in Tempe.

Volcano Vaporizer Hybrid by Storz & Bickel, $699

The Volcano Hybrid is an update to the iconic Volcano Classic device, which has been helping stoners get medicated since 2000. It sits on the countertop and blends in with your toaster and coffee machine. The German-made device is used worldwide and is meant for cannabis flowers. Grind your flowers and load them into the chamber. Flip the switch and watch the vapor fill into a bag. Inhale. With a large touchscreen display, this plug-and-play device is a hit and is meant for the most sophisticated stoner only. Pick up the Volcano at It's All Goodz in Phoenix. Check availability by calling them at 602-404-7178 or Instagram. Here's a YouTube review of the Volcano.

Roast & Toast Mug & Cereal Bowl Pipe, $25

You can now enjoy your morning coffee and morning smoke, all in one very convenient session. With the Roast & Toast Mug, you fill the ceramic cup with your coffee or tea and then fill the smaller herb bowl up with your herb of choice. The smoke filters through the hollow handle to the mouthpiece on the top. In addition to the mug, the cereal bowl has a similar design. Fill the deep, food-safe bowl with cereal, oats, or anything else; then fill the smaller herb bowl with your favorite strain. You can find the Roast & Toast Mug & Cereal Bowl Pipe at Best Buds Smoke Shop. Or check out the Mug & Bowl on Instagram.