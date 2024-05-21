 7 photos of the Girls Rock! Phoenix benefit concert in Tempe | Phoenix New Times
Girls Rock! Phoenix benefit raises $1,000 for kids’ music program

The loud, exciting show raised $1,000 for girls’ music education.
May 21, 2024
The Venomous Pinks rip it up during the Girls Rock! Phoenix benefit at Yucca Tap Room on May 17.
The Venomous Pinks rip it up during the Girls Rock! Phoenix benefit at Yucca Tap Room on May 17. Mike Bengoechea

The drinks usually flow freely at concerts at Yucca Tap Room, but it's hard to say no to another beverage when some of the proceeds from bar sales benefit a youth music program.

It's for the kids, after all.

The Girls Rock! Phoenix benefit raised about $1,000 for the nonprofit organization's summer camp program, which is open to "girls and gender-expansive youth between the ages of 8 and 17," says board member Amy Young.

"Campers come in without having to have any experience and they learn how to play an instrument, they form a band, get music instruction, coaching and support, write an original song and perform at a community showcase, on stage for hundreds of people. Beyond that, though, is the opportunity to meet other campers and camp leaders from all walks of life and to learn about thoughtful and productive communication and to feel empowered," she says.

Supporters of the Girls Rock! Phoenix mission — and local music — packed Yucca on May 17 for sets by femme-led bands MRCH, Daphne + The Glitches, The Maybe Next Years, The Venomous Pinks and Tell All Your Friends.

About $260 of the proceeds came from Yucca and the rest was raised by merch sales and raffle tickets. Raffle prizes were donated by Phoenix Mercury, Cowtown Skate, DConstructed Vintage Home Store, Green/Nami, The Salted Knot, Antique Sugar, Desert Crafted, The Record Room, Bagelfelds, Strawberry Hedgehog, Lighten Up Laser, Mon Mon Room and Changing Hands Bookstore. Electric Bat Arcade inside Yucca Tap Room also donated proceeds from a specialty cocktail and mocktail.

Here's a look at the evening. 
click to enlarge
Mickey Pangburn of MRCH.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
The Maybe Next Years.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Daphne + The Glitches.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
MRCH.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Daphne + The Glitches.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
The Venomous Pinks.
Mike Bengoechea
