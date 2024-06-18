Downtown Phoenix music festival VIVA PHX returns in October

This year’s festival will be held on Oct. 19 and will feature a mix of musical acts from Arizona and around the globe.
This year’s lineup includes:
- Cuco
- Freddie Gibbs
- Cannons
- The Walters
- Crumb
- El Michels Affair
- Coco & Clair Clair
- Mavi
- Mick Jenkins
- Show Me The Body
- Provoker
- Justin Jay
- Mija
- Zella Day
- Dreamer Isioma
- Inner Wave
- Cruza
- Roar
- Pink Siifu
- Vagabon
- Zelooperz
- Liv.e
- Marlon Funaki
- Thumpasaurus
- Na-Kel Smith
- Nourished By Time
- Kacy Hill
- Breakup Shoes
- Lou Phelps
- High Vis
- Sadboi
- AceMoMa
- Glixen
- Los Esplifs
- Bib
- Playboy Manbaby
- Cumgirl8
- Hitech
- DWLLRS
- Kareem Ali
- Altrice
- Dougie Poole
- Body of LIght
- NGHTCRWLR
- Magnum Force
- Secret Attraction
- Psymon Spine
- Dogbreth
- DJENTS
- Pijama Piyama
- 707s
- Pariah Pete
- Get A Grip
- Yellowcake
- Veronica Everheart
- Secret Attraction
- DJENTS
- Dirt Rhodes
- Wheelwright
- Droll
- Obai
- Repression
- Jude Kellen
- SAMNX
- Psypiritual
- Owijo
- Bummer Girl
- Lance Fairchild
- Memory Ward
- Apetight
- KJADE
Performances will take place at 10 spots around downtown, including The Van Buren, Crescent Ballroom (indoor/outdoor), Valley Bar (indoor/outdoor), The Masonic, Walter Studios, Gracie's Tax Bar, Thundercat Lounge, Monroe Street Stage and more.
New for VIVA PHX in 2024 is the block party hub at Fourth and Monroe streets called Experience Phoenix, sponsored by Visit Phoenix. It will include a VIVA PHX Culinary Experience featuring Huarachis + Bacanora, Bad Jimmy's, Valentine, Restaurant Progress, MiCatering, The Rez An Urban Eatery and Cartel Coffee; a Phoenix small business vendor village curated by Desierto Market and Buena Vida Bodega; and art experiences in collaboration with Phoenix Art Museum.
Founded in 2014, VIVA PHX was curated to celebrate the emerging music scene of Downtown Phoenix. Now, on the 10th anniversary, the festival returns to the city center to showcase what Phoenix looks like at its urban core.
“Viva PHX was the most unique music experience in Phoenix. At its inception, Downtown Phoenix was just emerging as the live music area in the Valley. VIVA PHX was a cornerstone of what is unequivocally now the center of live music in the Valley” Terry Burke, Southwest Regional President of Live Nation, said in the announcement.
Matt Baquet of Best Life Presents said the event will highlight music talent from across metro Phoenix.
"In its new form, VIVA PHX 2024 will showcase the wide variety of attractions and talent the Valley has to offer, from musical, culinary and visual art standouts to grassroots organizations, local businesses, and emerging tech companies," Baquet said. "We could not be more excited to bring these communities together and demonstrate the diverse ecosystem which makes Arizona the most exciting place to be in 2024."
Tickets can be purchased on the VIVA PHX website. Early-bird general admission tickets start at $55 — there are 1,000 of those — and VIP tickets start at $155 plus tax. VIP tickets get you access to a fast pass, VIP areas at certain venues, limited edition swag and a dedicated VIP lounge within the VIVA PHX footprint.