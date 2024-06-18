 Downtown Phoenix music festival VIVA PHX returns on Oct. 19 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Downtown Phoenix music festival VIVA PHX returns in October

The 10th anniversary of the festival will include 70 bands on 10 stages, food, vendors and more.
June 18, 2024
Playboy Manbaby is one of the musical acts scheduled for the return of VIVA PHX in October.
Playboy Manbaby is one of the musical acts scheduled for the return of VIVA PHX in October. Playboy Manbaby
Share this:
Live Nation, Best Life Presents and Crescent Concerts announced Tuesday morning the return of the downtown music festival VIVA PHX.

This year’s festival will be held on Oct. 19 and will feature a mix of musical acts from Arizona and around the globe.

This year’s lineup includes:
  • Cuco
  • Freddie Gibbs
  • Cannons
  • The Walters
  • Crumb
  • El Michels Affair
  • Coco & Clair Clair
  • Mavi
  • Mick Jenkins
  • Show Me The Body
  • Provoker
  • Justin Jay
  • Mija
  • Zella Day
  • Dreamer Isioma
  • Inner Wave
  • Cruza
  • Roar
  • Pink Siifu
  • Vagabon
  • Zelooperz
  • Liv.e
  • Marlon Funaki
  • Thumpasaurus
  • Na-Kel Smith
  • Nourished By Time
  • Kacy Hill
  • Breakup Shoes
  • Lou Phelps
  • High Vis
  • Sadboi
  • AceMoMa
  • Glixen
  • Los Esplifs
  • Bib
  • Playboy Manbaby
  • Cumgirl8
  • Hitech
  • DWLLRS
  • Kareem Ali
  • Altrice
  • Dougie Poole
  • Body of LIght
  • NGHTCRWLR
  • Magnum Force
  • Secret Attraction
  • Psymon Spine
  • Dogbreth
  • DJENTS
  • Pijama Piyama
  • 707s
  • Pariah Pete
  • Get A Grip
  • Yellowcake
  • Veronica Everheart
  • Secret Attraction
  • DJENTS
  • Dirt Rhodes
  • Wheelwright
  • Droll
  • Obai
  • Repression
  • Jude Kellen
  • SAMNX
  • Psypiritual
  • Owijo
  • Bummer Girl
  • Lance Fairchild
  • Memory Ward
  • Apetight
  • KJADE

Performances will take place at 10 spots around downtown, including The Van Buren, Crescent Ballroom (indoor/outdoor), Valley Bar (indoor/outdoor), The Masonic, Walter Studios, Gracie's Tax Bar, Thundercat Lounge, Monroe Street Stage and more.

New for VIVA PHX in 2024 is the block party hub at Fourth and Monroe streets called Experience Phoenix, sponsored by Visit Phoenix. It will include a VIVA PHX Culinary Experience featuring Huarachis + Bacanora, Bad Jimmy's, Valentine, Restaurant Progress, MiCatering, The Rez An Urban Eatery and Cartel Coffee; a Phoenix small business vendor village curated by Desierto Market and Buena Vida Bodega; and art experiences in collaboration with Phoenix Art Museum.

Founded in 2014, VIVA PHX was curated to celebrate the emerging music scene of Downtown Phoenix. Now, on the 10th anniversary, the festival returns to the city center to showcase what Phoenix looks like at its urban core.

“Viva PHX was the most unique music experience in Phoenix. At its inception, Downtown Phoenix was just emerging as the live music area in the Valley. VIVA PHX was a cornerstone of what is unequivocally now the center of live music in the Valley” Terry Burke, Southwest Regional President of Live Nation, said in the announcement.

Matt Baquet of Best Life Presents said the event will highlight music talent from across metro Phoenix.

"In its new form, VIVA PHX 2024 will showcase the wide variety of attractions and talent the Valley has to offer, from musical, culinary and visual art standouts to grassroots organizations, local businesses, and emerging tech companies," Baquet said. "We could not be more excited to bring these communities together and demonstrate the diverse ecosystem which makes Arizona the most exciting place to be in 2024."

Tickets can be purchased on the VIVA PHX website. Early-bird general admission tickets start at $55 — there are 1,000 of those — and VIP tickets start at $155 plus tax. VIP tickets get you access to a fast pass, VIP areas at certain venues, limited edition swag and a dedicated VIP lounge within the VIVA PHX footprint.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
5 free summer concerts at Chandler Center for the Arts

Music News

5 free summer concerts at Chandler Center for the Arts

By Benjamin Leatherman
10 out-of-town summer music festivals worth leaving Phoenix for

Festivals

10 out-of-town summer music festivals worth leaving Phoenix for

By Chris Coplan
GWAR announces more fall tour dates, including October Tempe concert

Just Announced

GWAR announces more fall tour dates, including October Tempe concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Crescent Ballroom’s cheap summer concerts are returning. Here who’s playing

Events

Crescent Ballroom’s cheap summer concerts are returning. Here who’s playing

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation