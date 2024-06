Downtown Phoenix music festival VIVA PHX returns in October

Cuco

Freddie Gibbs

Cannons

The Walters

Crumb

El Michels Affair

Coco & Clair Clair

Mavi

Mick Jenkins

Show Me The Body

Provoker

Justin Jay

Mija

Zella Day

Dreamer Isioma

Inner Wave

Cruza

Roar

Pink Siifu

Vagabon

Zelooperz

Liv.e

Marlon Funaki

Thumpasaurus

Na-Kel Smith

Nourished By Time

Kacy Hill

Breakup Shoes

Lou Phelps

High Vis

Sadboi

AceMoMa

Glixen

Los Esplifs

Bib

Playboy Manbaby

Cumgirl8

Hitech

DWLLRS

Kareem Ali

Altrice

Dougie Poole

Body of LIght

NGHTCRWLR

Magnum Force

Secret Attraction

Psymon Spine

Dogbreth

DJENTS

Pijama Piyama

707s

Pariah Pete

Get A Grip

Yellowcake

Veronica Everheart

Dirt Rhodes

Wheelwright

Droll

Obai

Repression

Jude Kellen

SAMNX

Psypiritual

Owijo

Bummer Girl

Lance Fairchild

Memory Ward

Apetight

KJADE

Live Nation, Best Life Presents and Crescent Concerts announced Tuesday morning the return of the downtown music festival VIVA PHX This year’s festival will be held on Oct. 19 and will feature a mix of musical acts from Arizona and around the globe.This year’s lineup includes:Performances will take place at 10 spots around downtown, including The Van Buren, Crescent Ballroom (indoor/outdoor), Valley Bar (indoor/outdoor), The Masonic, Walter Studios, Gracie's Tax Bar, Thundercat Lounge, Monroe Street Stage and more.New for VIVA PHX in 2024 is the block party hub at Fourth and Monroe streets called Experience Phoenix, sponsored by Visit Phoenix. It will include a VIVA PHX Culinary Experience featuring Huarachis + Bacanora, Bad Jimmy's, Valentine, Restaurant Progress, MiCatering, The Rez An Urban Eatery and Cartel Coffee; a Phoenix small business vendor village curated by Desierto Market and Buena Vida Bodega; and art experiences in collaboration with Phoenix Art Museum.Founded in 2014, VIVA PHX was curated to celebrate the emerging music scene of Downtown Phoenix. Now, on the 10th anniversary, the festival returns to the city center to showcase what Phoenix looks like at its urban core.“Viva PHX was the most unique music experience in Phoenix. At its inception, Downtown Phoenix was just emerging as the live music area in the Valley. VIVA PHX was a cornerstone of what is unequivocally now the center of live music in the Valley” Terry Burke, Southwest Regional President of Live Nation, said in the announcement.Matt Baquet of Best Life Presents said the event will highlight music talent from across metro Phoenix."In its new form, VIVA PHX 2024 will showcase the wide variety of attractions and talent the Valley has to offer, from musical, culinary and visual art standouts to grassroots organizations, local businesses, and emerging tech companies," Baquet said. "We could not be more excited to bring these communities together and demonstrate the diverse ecosystem which makes Arizona the most exciting place to be in 2024."Tickets can be purchased on the VIVA PHX website . Early-bird general admission tickets start at $55 — there are 1,000 of those — and VIP tickets start at $155 plus tax. VIP tickets get you access to a fast pass, VIP areas at certain venues, limited edition swag and a dedicated VIP lounge within the VIVA PHX footprint.