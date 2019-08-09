Tempe’s BAC Lounge Has Closed – Here’s What We Know

The BAC Lounge is officially RIP. The downtown Tempe bar and nightclub, which was located at West Fourth Street and Mill Avenue, apparently closed for business at the end of July.

According to its Facebook page, the BAC Lounge’s final night of drinking and dancing took place on Saturday, July 27, with a set by its resident selector DJ NYC.

BAC Lounge first opened in 2014. The club was the latest in a series of nightlife-oriented businesses that operated in the spot, which is perched above Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on the second floor of the Mill Avenue Shops.

Before its five year stint as BAC Lounge, the location was the site of such long-defunct businesses as Vintage Bar & Grill, the Coconut Club, PA Connection, and Ziggy’s. (Back during Mill Avenue’s heyday in the ‘90s, it was known as Edsel’s Attic.)

But because prime real estate in downtown Tempe or along Mill Avenue (a.k.a. party central for ASU students and the college crowd) doesn’t tend to stay vacant for very long, the spot is about to get a whole new identity.

And it’s reportedly going the be a colorful one.

Later this month, the property will transform into GLOW Shots & Cocktails, a vibrant drinkery and nightspot that (according to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control's website) will be operated by R J E LLC, the same business entity that ran BAC Lounge.

As for what sort of vibe it will offer, an inspection of GLOW’s Facebook page reveals that it will feature graffiti art and Day-Glo decor, a menu of 60 different shots, DJs and dancing, and an illuminated ball pit.

We’re certain it will go over big with ASU kids.