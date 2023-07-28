Tessa Violet, Wallice and Phoenix’s best concerts this weekend

Other notable gigs during the final weekend of the month include Mexico-born rapper Santa Fe Klan coming to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on July 28 and pop-punk band Yellowcard bringing their tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of seminal album “Ocean Avenue” to Arizona Financial Theatre on July 29.
Read on for complete details about these shows or check out our calendar for more concerts in Phoenix this weekend.
Profanatica
Friday, July 28
Pub Rock Live, 8005 E. Roosevelt St., ScottsdaleNew York’s Profanatica are not only considered to be one of the first black metal bands in the U.S., they’re also one of the most blasphemous. Formed back in 1990 by frontman Paul Ledney, they’ve unleashed hell and spat in the face of the divine for over three decades. Their thunderous tunes are filled with scorching riffs that sound like the wails of fallen angels, drums that pound like the heartbeats of possessed souls, and Ledney’s lyrics that weave tales of utter sacrilege and desecration. He turns stages into his pulpits as he unapologetically spreads Profanatica’s anti-God gospel while summoning malevolent energy and taking aim at organized religion with a wicked grin. The blasphemy carries over to their discography, which is filled with such albums as 2018’s “Altar of the Virgin Whore” and 2019’s “Rotting Incarnation of Christ.” In other words, if there’s a heaven, Ledney and the rest of Profantica won’t get past the pearly gates. With Panzerfaust and Ceremented; 7 p.m., $20 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Friday, July 28
Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe“I'll write the words if you sing along,” Andrew McMahon sings on “Smoke and Ribbons,” one of the uplifting singles off his latest album “Tilt at the Wind No More.” A true piano man, the singer-songwriter has spent years crafting compelling songs and pounding the keys like someone trying to shake bugs off of their fingers. Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness is the latest iteration in a series of solo projects the singer-songwriter has undertaken away from his old pop-punk band Something Corporate. Less chaotic than his previous outing as Jack’s Mannequin and more assured than the albums he cut just under his own name, In The Wilderness marks a more ornate and composed stage in McMahon’s songwriting. “Tilt At The Wind No More” finds McMahon pushing his sound into more synthetic textures. Incorporating buzzing synths and a glossier production style, the songs nevertheless are as sincere and introspective as ever. Take “Lying On The Hood Of Your Car,” which wraps a paean to lost youth around an excited, heart-thumping beat and keyboard flourishes. McMahon’s tenor sounds invigorated on these songs, singing with the confidence of a man who’s found his most comfortable groove. With Michigander; 8 p.m., $37.50-$57 via seetickets.us. Ashley Naftule
The Adolescents
Friday, July 28
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School RoadAlong with fellow ‘80s acts like 7 Seconds, Minor Threat, Black Flag, Bad Religion and Youth Brigade, Southern California legends The Adolescents helped define the template for melodic hardcore and pop punk. Born at a time when punks were considered crazy kids with colored hair, spiked belts, and safety pins in their cheeks, frontman Tony Reflex and the other members of the band unleashed punk rock filled with quick tempos, buzzsaw guitars and melodic verses upon the masses, both in the formative SoCal scene of their heyday and in venues across the U.S. The key to punk's sound is that it doesn't sound like something built to last. But with the Adolescents, it has. Reflex turned 60 this year and is the only OG member left in the lineup, but he eagerly carries on the band’s legacy for newer generations of punks to discover. With Deviates, Crazy and the Brains and more; 8 p.m., $24 via seetickets.us. Melissa Fossum
Santa Fe Klan
Friday, July 28
Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale Santa Fe Klan is the nome de plume of Angel Quezada, the Mexico-born rapper who's a rising star in Latin music. The boisterous and intense artist got his start in music at an early age: he started pursuing music at 12 and by his mid-teens scored millions of views of his music online via YouTube and SoundCloud. He also shot his own music videos, recorded his own tracks, and even handled the marketing. Such self-reliant hustling served Quezada well, especially when his first full-length album, 2017’s “El Inicio, Vol. 3” blew up. The speed of Klan's flow is striking — you can hear how relentlessly he can spit on “Asi Soy,” which almost approaches auctioneer levels of rapid-fire vocal delivery. The beats he raps over are warm and crisp, contrasting against the icy bluntness of his rapping. There’s an openness and emotional vulnerability to his lyrics, though, that can catch you off guard. Santa Fe Klan may have a hard exterior but he’s not afraid to let you know that he’s a big ol’ softie on the inside. With Snow Tha Product and Tornillo; 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$129.50 via axs.com. Ashley Naftule
Tessa Violet
Friday, July 28
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave. Long before she was world-famous, singer-songwriter Tessa Violet was YouTube famous. Back during the early days of the video-sharing platform (read: 2006), she vlogged regularly under the moniker of Meekakitty while working in Asia as a teenage fashion model and earned a major following. Her social media success helped lay the groundwork for her debut album, 2014’s “Maybe Trapped Mostly Troubled,” an energetic and effervescent slice of whimsical pop. Violet’s fame grew even larger in 2018 when “Crush,” the lead single from her sophomore album “Bad Ideas,” went viral. Her latest album — the recently released “My God!” — effortlessly blends pop sensibilities with electronic beats, mesmerizing vocals and candid lyricism, resulting in a sonic tapestry that is uniquely her own. With Frances Forever; 8 p.m., $25 via ticketweb.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Yellowcard
Saturday, July 29
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St. Hailing from Jacksonville, Fla., Yellowcard have secured their place in the pop-punk pantheon with their unusual sound and impassioned songs like “Ocean Avenue” and “Lights and Sounds.” While they haven’t released a new album since 2016’s self-titled album, they still play with the intensity of a band with something to prove. The band made headlines in 2019 when some members came together to sue the late rapper Juice WRLD, claiming that the SoundCloud rapper had plagiarized their song “Holly Wood Died.” One has to appreciate the subtle irony in a band named after pulling a card for committing offenses in sports making the choice to pull a flag on someone else’s play. When they aren’t busy playing referee on their back catalog, they’re staying true to their hardcore roots by playing energetic and raw live shows, including during their current tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Ocean Avenue.” With Mayday, Anberlin, This Wild Life and Emo Night Brooklyn; 7 p.m., $69-$360 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule