Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Raveena, Durand Jones and the Indications, MewithoutYou

Slaughter Beach, Dog
Monday, May 23
Valley Bar, 130 North Central AvenueWhat initially started out as Jake Ewald's attempt to break through his writer’s block has now blossomed into Slaughter Beach, Dog, his emo-tinged indie-rock band built on more mature songwriting and healthier living. After his other rock project Modern Baseball went on an undefined hiatus, Ewald turned his focus toward the solo project titled Slaughter Beach in 2015, which eventually became Slaughter Beach, Dog. By learning to feel comfortable drawing inspiration from the real world and his imagination alike, Ewald solved his writer’s block and took an important step along his songwriting journey. With four studio albums, a pair of EPs, and new music on the way, things seem to be going just fine for Ewald. The band is due at Valley Bar on Monday with support from Trace Mountains and Anika Pyle. The show is at 8 p.m. and tickets are $17. Ben Wiese
Levi Platero
Monday, May 23
Rhythm Room, 1019 East Indian School RoadBlues guitarist and vocalist Levi Platero spent a decade playing in his family’s namesake band, The Plateros. After that, the Navajo Nation-born musician did a one-year stint with the Indigenous Blues Band. Since those days, he’s launched his solo career, showing off his guitar mastery and bringing classic and modern blues styles to life with laidback ease. Catch him in concert on Monday night at 8 p.m. at the Rhythm Room. Admission to the 21-and-over show is $20 at the door. Amy Young
Raveena
Tuesday, May 24
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueRaveena Aurora, best known by the mononym Raveena, plays R&B tinged with jazz, soul, and both South Asian and Indian influences. The subject matter of her first two albums focused on subjects that deeply personal to the singer-songwriter. On 2017’s Shanti EP, she focused on the idea of self-love from the perspective of being a woman of color. Her 2019 debut album Lucid touched upon spirituality, relationships, and dealing with trauma. Aurora’s newly released sophomore album, Asha’s Awakening, veers in a completely different direction altogether and heads into the cosmos. The 15-track project is a fantastical affair that infuses Bollywood elements and is told from the perspective of a Punjabi space princess traveling through various periods in time. Experience it for yourself when Aurora brings her tour in support of the album to Crescent Ballroom on Tuesday. Fana Hues opens the 8 p.m. show. Tickets start at $25. Benjamin Leatherman
Yngwie Malmsteen
Tuesday, May 24
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeEddie Van Halen may have put the art of shredding on the map with 1978’s “Eruption,” but Yngwie Malmsteen spent the entire 1980s taking the blueprint, adding influences from 18th- and 19th-century classical music, and blowing the concept up into a grandiose display of guitar histrionics. The Swedish-born musician initially broke through as a teenage prodigy with early-’80s L.A. metal band Alcatrazz. Malmsteen’s guitar-hero status emerged with his Rising Force project in the years that followed. His neoclassical shred-guitar compositions took center stage and influenced a wave of musicians welding metallic loudness with over-the-top technicality, which continues to this day with modern acts such as L.A.’s own Exmortus. Malmsteen has at times become shorthand in metal circles for guitar excess, but when it’s as shamelessly bombastic as this, it’s all good. Tickets for his upcoming gig at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre, which starts at 8 p.m. are $28. Jason Roche
MewithoutYou
Tuesday, May 24
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetMewithoutYou, the Philadelphia post-hardcore band has channeled Cursive-style riffs dominated by singer Aaron Weiss' deeply introspective lyrics for more than two decades. His lyrics, sung in a warbling vocal style and punctuated by labyrinthine fables, are rife with religious and literary references, drawn from everything from the Bhagavad Gita to Kurt Vonnegut. The group's sophomore release, 2004's Catch for Us the Foxes, climbed to number 20 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and amassed a considerably cultish fanbase. The band has toured with Tegan and Sara, New Found Glory, and Brand New and collaborated with Forgive Durden, Norma Jean, Hayley Williams of Paramore, and Jeremy Enigk of Sunny Day Real Estate. This week, they’ll make their final visit to the Valley when their farewell tour comes to The Van Buren on Tuesday night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and Tigers Jaw opens. Tickets are $30 to $35. Troy Farah
New Kids On the Block
Wednesday, May 25
Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson StreetThe story goes that, in the late ‘80s when New Kids on the Block were beginning to hit their stride, Dusty Hill of ZZ Top ended up backstage at one of the youngsters’ shows. “So you’re the new kids on the block, huh?” Dusty was said to have asked. “Well, I guess that makes me the old fart down the street!” These days, the New Kids are themselves nearing old fart territory, with all but one member (Joey McIntyre) over 50. The years will melt away, however, when their Mixtape Tour hits Footprint Center this Wednesday. Also on the bill are ‘80s stalwarts Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and – for an in-person Rickroll – Mr. Rick Astley himself. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert are $24.95 to $154.95. Tom Richards
Durand Jones and the Indications
Thursday, May 26
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetIf you like your soul music served straight-up with no chaser, then Durand Jones and the Indications are the band for you. The group gives us a fresh take on an old-school style, but they don't reinvent the R&B wheel. Instead, they perfect the genre's essential elements, creating songs that are deep but still get you dancing up on your feet. The voice of lead singer Durand Jones is sultry and inviting like a Louisiana summer, and the brassy Indications earn their billing as "the baddest soul band in all the land." The band is on its Cruisin’ the Park Tour with La Doña and are due at the Van Buren on May 26. Doors are at 6 p.m. and tickets are sold out, which means you’ll have to hit up the secondary market. Katie Sullivan