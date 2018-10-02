Goldrush 2018: An Unexpected Interview With Day Gatsby and Said the Sky

During the chaos that was Goldrush 2018, I found myself in the media lounge looking for some water or a snack, but I stumbled upon something better. Trevor Christensen, a.k.a. Said The Sky, and David Scott, a.k.a. Day Gatsby, were sitting on the couch after putting on a great show for Goldrush attendees. I was lucky enough to make some great conversation with these two gentlemen. Here's how it went down.

New Times: Who inspired you guys to do what you do?

Day Gatsby: Donald Glover is my biggest inspiration. I know it has nothing to do with this music, but he does what he wants and he does it very well. So I appreciate that I want to be able to do the same.

Said The Sky: For me, my number one would probably be Owl City for sure. I just like the vibe he puts out, like all the music and all the shows, everything just exudes happiness and pure shit. I don't know how to explain it. It's so weird but I love it. I also came from some post-hardcore shit like Asking Alexandria, We Came As Romans, I got into trance for a while, Sasha and Digweed, and Darude. It's been all over the place. A bunch of the recent ones though, there's ODEZA, San Holo, and a lot of stuff that Illenium is doing is amazing. There's a bunch of them out there; [inspiration] comes from everywhere.