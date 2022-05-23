Corey Feldman Is Bringing His Latest Tour to Metro Phoenix in August

Throughout his lifetime, actor Corey Feldman has been a constant source of entertainment in one way or another over the decades. Besides memorable turns in ‘80s classics like The Lost Boys, Stand By Me, and The Goonies, he’s been a human trainwreck on a few different reality shows (anyone remember The Surreal Life?).
Feldman’s also had an off-and-on career as a pop-rock musician, fronting bands like Corey Feldman and the Truth Movement or Corey's Angels (which featured a backing band of women dressed in angelic costumes).
The actor is back on the road in support of his latest album, last year’s Love Left 2: Arm Me with Love, and has announced a 22-city tour, which comes to the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Wednesday, August 17.
General admission tickets are $15 plus fees. For you die-hard FeldFans, a VIP meet-and-greet session is available for $122 per person plus fees. (Note: Admission to the concert is not included).
It’s the first time in five years that Feldman’s announced a concert in the metro Phoenix area. Back in 2017, he was scheduled to bring Corey's Angels to now-defunct Scottsdale bar BLK Live but wound up canceling the performance.
Here’s a rundown of the other dates announced for the tour.
August 19 – Rail Club Live, Fort Worth, Texas
August 21 – Santa Carla Summer, San Antonio, Texas
August 24 – King of Clubs, Columbus, Ohio
August 25 – Piere’s Entertainment Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana
August 26 – Brauer House, Lombard, Illinois
August 27 – Hobart Art Theater, Hobart, Indiana
August 28 – Token Lounge, Westland, Michigan
August 30 – Hard Rock. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
September 1 – Granite State Music Hall, Laconia, New Hampshire
September 3 – Reverb, Reading, Pennsylvania
September 4 – Colony, Woodstock, New Your
September 6 – Capitol Arts Center, Bowling Green, Kentucky
September 7 – Headliners Music Hall, Louisville, Kentucky
September 8 – Widley Theater, Edwardsville, Illinois
September 9 – Hard Rock Casino, Sioux City, Iowa
September 10 – The Venue, Denver, Colorado
September 13 – The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano, California
September 14 – Goldfield Trading Post – Sacramento, California
September 16 – The Canyon – Montclair, California
September 17 – The Canyon – Agoura Hills, California
September 18 – The Canyon – Santa Clarita, California