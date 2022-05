Corey Feldman Is Bringing His Latest Tour to Metro Phoenix in August

Throughout his lifetime, actor Corey Feldman has been a constant source of entertainment in one way or another over the decades. Besides memorable turns in ‘80s classics like, and, he’s been a human trainwreck on a few different reality shows (anyone remember?).Feldman’s also had an off-and-on career as a pop-rock musician, fronting bands like Corey Feldman and the Truth Movement or Corey's Angels (which featured a backing band of women dressed in angelic costumes).The actor is back on the road in support of his latest album, last year’sand has announced a 22-city tour, which comes to the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Wednesday, August 17.General admission tickets are $15 plus fees. For you die-hard FeldFans, a VIP meet-and-greet session is available for $122 per person plus fees. (Note: Admission to the concert is not included).It’s the first time in five years that Feldman’s announced a concert in the metro Phoenix area. Back in 2017, he was scheduled to bring Corey's Angels to now-defunct Scottsdale bar BLK Live but wound up canceling the performance.Here’s a rundown of the other dates announced for the tour.August 19 – Rail Club Live, Fort Worth, TexasAugust 21 – Santa Carla Summer, San Antonio, TexasAugust 24 – King of Clubs, Columbus, OhioAugust 25 – Piere’s Entertainment Center, Fort Wayne, IndianaAugust 26 – Brauer House, Lombard, IllinoisAugust 27 – Hobart Art Theater, Hobart, IndianaAugust 28 – Token Lounge, Westland, MichiganAugust 30 – Hard Rock. Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaSeptember 1 – Granite State Music Hall, Laconia, New HampshireSeptember 3 – Reverb, Reading, PennsylvaniaSeptember 4 – Colony, Woodstock, New YourSeptember 6 – Capitol Arts Center, Bowling Green, KentuckySeptember 7 – Headliners Music Hall, Louisville, KentuckySeptember 8 – Widley Theater, Edwardsville, IllinoisSeptember 9 – Hard Rock Casino, Sioux City, IowaSeptember 10 – The Venue, Denver, ColoradoSeptember 13 – The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano, CaliforniaSeptember 14 – Goldfield Trading Post – Sacramento, CaliforniaSeptember 16 – The Canyon – Montclair, CaliforniaSeptember 17 – The Canyon – Agoura Hills, CaliforniaSeptember 18 – The Canyon – Santa Clarita, California