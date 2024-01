Country star Chris Lane will headline Chandler Ostrich Festival

“We’re excited to bring back two full weekends of non-stop entertainment and incredible performances to our community. We can’t wait to share what we have in store for one of our best years yet!” says Terri Kimble, president and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce.The 34th annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival will be held March 8 through 10 and 15 through 17 at Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road, Chandler.Tickets are on sale now on the festival website and start at $20 for ages 5 through 12, $30 for general admission adult tickets and $150 for VIP tickets. Festival entry for children 4 and under is free.