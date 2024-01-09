 Country star Chris Lane will headline Chandler Ostrich Festival | Phoenix New Times
Country star Chris Lane will headline Chandler Ostrich Festival

The multi-platinum artist will take the stage during the second weekend of the festival.
January 9, 2024
Chris Lane will perform on the mainstage at the Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival on March 16.
Chris Lane will perform on the mainstage at the Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival on March 16. Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival
Multi-platinum country music star Chris Lane is the latest headliner announced for the Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival.

Lane has released three albums, including one as frontman of The Chris Lane Band and two solo efforts, and has had three singles hit No 1: "Fix", "I Don't Know About You", and "Big, Big Plans").

“We’re excited to bring back two full weekends of non-stop entertainment and incredible performances to our community. We can’t wait to share what we have in store for one of our best years yet!” says Terri Kimble, president and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce.

The 34th annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival will be held March 8 through 10 and 15 through 17 at Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road, Chandler.

Tickets are on sale now on the festival website and start at $20 for ages 5 through 12, $30 for general admission adult tickets and $150 for VIP tickets. Festival entry for children 4 and under is free.
