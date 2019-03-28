deadmau5 Is Bringing His cubev3 Experience to Phoenix This Fall

This week at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Joel Zimmerman — better known as deadmau5, the EDM DJ as famous for his sick beats and mouse head helmet as he is for being kind of a grump — will premiere his latest audiovisual spectacular: the cubev3. Our friends at Miami New Times had the inside scoop, including an interview with the man (mau5?) himself:

It will stun and surprise with cutting-edge crispness and eye-popping visuals personally designed and rendered by Zimmerman. The massive, three-sided cube will tilt, rotate, and push the boundaries of what a live stage production can be. It'll be astounding, and in about 90 minutes, it'll be over. “I need everyone to know how much of a fucking insanely stupid technological feat this is,” Zimmerman says. “I'm not just some fucking dick who gave a VJ $500 a show to monkey around with some bullshit. That's important, because we have all this tech and no one's fucking using it.”



The stage setup is the latest version of the show that launched Zimmerman's career way back at the start of the EDM boom, and now, just before the festival begins on Friday, Live Nation has announced that the cube will be going national. deadmau5 will tour his latest extravaganza this fall, and that includes a stop in Phoenix.