deadmau5 Is Bringing His cubev3 Experience to Phoenix This Fall

This week at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Joel Zimmerman — better known as deadmau5, the EDM DJ as famous for his sick beats and mouse head helmet as he is for being kind of a grump — will premiere his latest audiovisual spectacular: the cubev3. Our friends at Miami New Times had the inside scoop, including an interview with the man (mau5?) himself:
It will stun and surprise with cutting-edge crispness and eye-popping visuals personally designed and rendered by Zimmerman. The massive, three-sided cube will tilt, rotate, and push the boundaries of what a live stage production can be. It'll be astounding, and in about 90 minutes, it'll be over.
“I need everyone to know how much of a fucking insanely stupid technological feat this is,” Zimmerman says. “I'm not just some fucking dick who gave a VJ $500 a show to monkey around with some bullshit. That's important, because we have all this tech and no one's fucking using it.”
The stage setup is the latest version of the show that launched Zimmerman's career way back at the start of the EDM boom, and now, just before the festival begins on Friday, Live Nation has announced that the cube will be going national. deadmau5 will tour his latest extravaganza this fall, and that includes a stop in Phoenix.
That's right, bass cadets: deadmau5. In Phoenix. Specifically, at Comerica Theatre, which is a bit of an odd venue choice, but let's not look a gift mau5 in the mouth.
The cube will land at Comerica on Saturday, October 5. Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5, via livenation.com. Can't wait that long? You can also watch the cube's premiere at Ultra at 10 p.m. this Saturday, March 30, at ultramusicfestival.com. Find all the tour dates below:
deadmau5: cubev3 tour
September 12 — Dallas, TX — Southside Ballroom
September 20 — Austin, TX — ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
September 21 — Austin, TX — ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
September 25 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium
September 26 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium
September 27 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium
October 5 — Phoenix, AZ — Comerica Theatre
October 11 — San Jose, CA — City National Civic
November 1 — Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheater
November 14 — Houston, TX — Revention Music Center
November 29 — Washington DC — The Anthem
December 7 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
December 14 — Milwaukee, MN — Wisconsin Center
December 19 — Seattle, WA — WaMu Theater
December 30 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
January 15 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
January 23 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met
February 1 — Chicago, IL — Navy Pier
February 06 — Brooklyn, NY —The Great Hall at Avant Gardner
deadmau5: cubev3 tour. Saturday, October 5, at Comerica Theatre, 400 West Washington Street; 602-379-2800; comericatheatre.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, via livenation.com.
