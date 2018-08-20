Skrillex Is Headlining Decadence Arizona 2018

Got your New Year’s Eve plans locked down yet? Probably not, considering it's still months away and you’ve got more pressing concerns ATM (like how to survive the rest of the summer without losing your shit).

Regardless, some folks out there have already decided how they’re going to end their year. Like Skrillex, for instance, who will spend one of the final nights of 2018 here in the Valley headlining Decadence Arizona.

The electronic dance music king and DJ/producer is one of the major names that will perform at the two-day EDM festival and New Year’s Eve blowout at Rawhide in Chandler, which takes place on Sunday, December 30, and Monday, December 31.