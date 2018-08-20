Skrillex Is Headlining Decadence Arizona 2018

Got your New Year’s Eve plans locked down yet? Probably not, considering it's still months away and you’ve got more pressing concerns ATM (like how to survive the rest of the summer without losing your shit).
Regardless, some folks out there have already decided how they’re going to end their year. Like Skrillex, for instance, who will spend one of the final nights of 2018 here in the Valley headlining Decadence Arizona.
The electronic dance music king and DJ/producer
Electro-house producers Porter Robinson and Eric Prydz have also been announced as performers at this year’s Decadence Arizona.
Skrillex will headline the first night of the festival on December 30.
He hasn’t been playing out all that much in 2018, as he’s been busy in the studio working on his oft-rumored new album or handling side projects. As a matter of fact, the last time Skrillex gigged in Arizona was back in May at FORM Arcosanti. Needless to say, we don’t get many opportunities to see Mr. Sonny Moore live, which makes his appearance at Decadence all the more appealing.
Skrillex previously performed at Decadence, albeit as a duo with Diplo. Back in 2015, the pair brought their Jack Ü side project to Decadence. This time around, Skrillex will be rolling solo.
Relentless Beats, the local EDM events company that co-promotes Decadence Arizona along with L.A.-based Insomniac Events, has said they’ll announce additional DJs and performers for Decadence in the weeks and months ahead. Stay tuned.
Decadence Arizona 2018. 5 p.m. Sunday, December 30, and Monday, December 31, at Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler, 480-502-5600. General admission for both days is $159, VIP tickets are $249-$629 via decadencearizona.com.
