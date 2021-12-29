Your ultimate guide to EDM festival Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm

Meanwhile, fans of electronic dance music will flock to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31, for back-to-back nights of beats and bass at Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm.
The over-the-top event is equal parts music festival and New Year’s Eve party. It's typically one of the biggest EDM events of the year, as evidenced by the size of its lineup.
More than 70 local and touring DJs, producers, and EDM artists are scheduled to perform during Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm, including a lot of famous names. Steve Aoki will be there, as will Adventure Club, Flux Pavilion, Bonnie X Clyde, Loud Luxury, SayMyName, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chris Lake and dozens more.
There will also be performance artists, a roller disco, vendors, photo ops and various other distractions and activities, as well as tons of special effects like lasers and pyrotechnics.
What else can you expect at Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm? Check out the extensive guide we’ve assembled, which includes ticket info, the full lineup and a few tips.
When is Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?
Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm is scheduled to run on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31.
Where is Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?
Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm will take place at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale.
What are the hours of Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the festival runs until 3 a.m. each night.
How do you get tickets to Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?
Tickets are currently on sale via Decadence Arizona’s official website.
How much are tickets to Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?
Ticket prices vary depending on what nights Decadence Arizona patrons would like to attend and the level of amenities they’d like to enjoy. Price options are as follows:
- General admission gets you into the festival and is $149 for Saturday and $289 for both nights (Sunday tickets are sold out).
- GA+ tickets, which include express entry and premium restrooms, are $189 for Saturday and $349 for the weekend. (Tickets for this level on Sunday are also sold out).
- VIP admission featuring express entry, a souvenir lanyard and access to premium restrooms and exclusive viewing areas are $289 for Saturday, $309 for Sunday and $499 for both nights.
- Platinum tickets — which include all of the previous perks plus access to the artist hospitality lounge, a catered dinner, five complimentary drinks and a festival swag bag — are $599 on Saturday, $699 on Sunday and $1,119 for a two-day pass.
Is there an age limit for Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?Yes. You have to be 18 to attend Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm and at least 21 to drink or buy alcohol.
What's the weather forecast for Decadence Arizona?It's going to be cold. Temperatures are expected to be around 65 degrees during the day and in the 50s after dark. Heaters will be available at various points throughout the festival, but you’ll want to dress warmly with multiple layers.
How do you get to Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?
Take Interstate 10 to Avondale Boulevard (Exit 131) and head south for approximately 6 miles until you reach Phoenix Raceway.
Is there shuttle service to Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?
Yes. Round-trip shuttle service will be offered to and from ASU Lot 59 North, 887 S. Packard Drive in Tempe each night. Shuttles will depart starting at 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. and return service will be offered between 1:30 and 4 a.m. Departure shuttles will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fares are $59 on Saturday and $69 on Sunday.
Where can I park at Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?
Parking at Phoenix Raceway is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Premium parking is available for $29 per vehicle on Saturday and can be purchased online.
What will security be like at Decadence Arizona?
Like at most music festivals, security will screen patrons and conduct pat-downs and bag checks upon entry to the event. Expect a little bit of a wait depending on when you arrive and be sure to have your ID handy. (See below for a full list of what is and isn’t allowed.)
Will there be lockers available at Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?Yes. Rentable lockers with charging cables for phones and other devices will be available for $29 per night.
Is food and drink available at Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?Yes. A variety of vendors and food trucks will have eats and drinks available for purchase, including the usual fast-casual options such as pizza, tacos, burgers and fries. Soft drinks and adult beverages can be bought from several drink booths and bars on the premises.
Where can I get water at Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?
A free water station lounge will be located at the festival. You’ll be allowed to bring empty water bottles (either disposable or reusable) into the event, as well as water bladder systems like CamelBaks. And just because it will be cold out doesn’t mean you won’t run the risk of getting dehydrated. You’re probably going to be dancing at the festival and (depending on how warm it gets inside each stage), you might work up a sweat.
What’s the DJ lineup at Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm?
The following DJs, producers and EDM artists are scheduled to perform at the event:
Saturday, Dec. 30
- Steve Aoki
- Adventure Club
- Flux Pavilion
- Claptone
- Disco Lines
- Inzo
- John Summit
- Level Up
- Marauda
- Oliver Heldens
- Said The Sky
- Shiba San
- CID
- Subtronics
- Dark Mark
- Peachy Keen
Sunday, Dec. 31
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Bleu Clair
- San Pacho
- Bonnie X Clyder
- Chris Lake
- Cosmic Gate
- Getter
- Green Velvet
- Illenium
- Loud Luxury
- SayMyName
- Slander
- Wax Motif
- Medicine Mike
- Turbo