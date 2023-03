Drake and 21 Savage Will Wrap Up Their Concert Tour in Phoenix

Another big concert announcement today: Drake and 21 Savage are taking the It's All a Blur tour around North America this summer.Phoenix is the last show on the journey; the two hip-hop superstars will perform Tuesday, September 5, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.Drake's last show in the Valley was at the same venue (then called Gila River Arena) on October 8, 2018, with Migos and Roy Woods.Tickets go on sale at noon Arizona time on Friday, March 17, on Drake's website . There are several presales available, including sales through CashApp and Sprite The full list of Drake and 21 Savage tour dates are:Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King CenterMon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaWed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterSat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterWed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade ArenaSat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaSun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaWed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United CenterThu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United CenterSat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaTue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD GardenWed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD GardenFri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell CentreMon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays CenterTue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays CenterTue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenWed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenFri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaMon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterSat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia ForumSun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia ForumFri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterMon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com ArenaTue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com ArenaFri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaMon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers ArenaFri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena