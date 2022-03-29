Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Elton John Just Added a Second Phoenix Concert Date

March 29, 2022 8:02AM

Elton John Just Added a Second Phoenix Concert Date
Jim Louvau

It was big news nine months ago when it was announced that superstar musician Elton John would stop at downtown Phoenix's Chase Field on Saturday, November 12, as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

So it's big news that today it was announced that John would be adding a second Phoenix date on Friday, November 12.

“We are excited to work with AEG to host this living legend before a sold-out stadium,” Arizona Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a press release. “Chase Field continues to attract major talent to the Valley, and it does not get any bigger than Sir Elton John’s farewell tour.”

Tickets for the November 12 date are virtually sold out (other than resale). Presale for the November 11 date for VIP packages and American Express Early and Preferred Access starts at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, March 30. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

The last time John performed in Phoenix was on January 26, 2019 (a gig which, it should be noted, was also billed as the last time he'd ever perform in the Valley).
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 3.24.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation