Elton John Just Added a Second Phoenix Concert Date

It was big news nine months ago when it was announced that superstar musician Elton John would stop at downtown Phoenix's Chase Field on Saturday, November 12, as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
So it's big news that today it was announced that John would be adding a second Phoenix date on Friday, November 12.
“We are excited to work with AEG to host this living legend before a sold-out stadium,” Arizona Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a press release. “Chase Field continues to attract major talent to the Valley, and it does not get any bigger than Sir Elton John’s farewell tour.”
Tickets for the November 12
date are virtually sold out (other than resale). Presale for the November 11 date for VIP packages and American Express Early and Preferred Access starts at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, March 30. Tickets go on sale to the public
at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6.
The last time John performed in Phoenix was on January 26, 2019
(a gig which, it should be noted, was also billed as the last time he'd ever perform in the Valley).