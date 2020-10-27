Five Concerts to Check Out This Week in Metro Phoenix

The temperatures have finally dropped, and we're getting into what passes for the 2020 version of the fall concert season. This week, we've got live, virtual, and drive-in options to fulfill your cravings for a good show.
Carvin Jones7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 28
Tributes
18561 North 59th Avenue, #122, Glendale
8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 31
Pub Rock Live
8005 East Roosevelt Street, Scottsdale
Legendary local bluesman Carvin Jones will take a break from delivering groceries to seniors to play two live shows this week: one at the Glendale dinner entertainment venue Tributes, and a Halloween show at Pub Rock Live. Cost for either show is $23 general admission, or $54 for a VIP package that includes a preshow meet-and-greet, a special lanyard, and other perks. Get more details on Jones' website.
Urban NocturnesMusic at Trinity
7 p.m. Thursday, October 29
Chamber Music Ensemble will perform a free virtual concert as part of the Music at Trinity series presented by Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The six musicians, performing separately, will give viewers renditions of solo pieces by Bach, Kodaly, Mendelssohn, and others. After the show, a video of the performance will be available for two weeks on the Music at Trinity website.
Aaron Lewis and Sully ErnaThe American Drive-In Tour
8:30 p.m. Friday, October 30
Arizona State Fairgrounds
1826 West McDowell Road
The Arizona State Fair didn't get to happen this year, but the fairgrounds are still getting plenty of use as a concert venue. Next up is Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna's American Drive-In Tour. The frontmen of Staind (Lewis) and Godsmack (Erna) will perform their hits together during an intimate, unplugged show. The show is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents.
This is a drive-in show; up to four people will be allowed per car, and social distancing protocols will be observed. The concert is sold out, but tickets are available on the secondary market. Get more details about the show here.
PusciferExistential Reckoning: Live From Arcosanti
3 p.m. Friday, October 30
To coincide with the release of their fourth LP, Existential Reckoning, Puscifer will perform a livestream concert from none other than our own Arcosanti. The experimental community just north of Phoenix will be the backdrop for a performance that includes the entirety of the new album. The livestream debuts on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Arizona time and will remain on demand for 72 hours. Cost is $25, and there are a number of expanded packages available, including concert access plus a T-shirt ($50), access plus a poster ($55), and access plus a hoodie ($70). For more details, visit the Puscifer Live website.
The MaineThe Forever Halloween Ball
4 p.m. Saturday, October 31
Local boys The Maine will be all treats and no tricks when they give fans an extra-special concert experience this Halloween. The Forever Halloween Ball will feature a livestream of the band performing their fourth album, 2013's Forever Halloween, in its entirety live from the spooky grandeur of the Orpheum Theatre downtown. The event also promises a virtual costume contest and themed cocktail ideas for fans to make at home.
The show will air exclusively on The Maine’s membership-based app Pillar. Fans with an active Pillar subscription will be able to attend for free; fans without a subscription can purchase a ticket or a bundle, both of which will include a 30-day Pillar trial in addition to the livestream. A ticket is $10; other packages include a ticket and a T-shirt ($35) and a ticket plus a shirt, face mask, plaque, and signed setlist ($75). Visit The Maine's website for full details.
