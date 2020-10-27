 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Concerts |

Five Concerts to Check Out This Week in Metro Phoenix

Jennifer Goldberg | October 27, 2020 | 8:00am
The Maine have got a Halloween treat for you.
The Maine have got a Halloween treat for you.
The Maine
AA

The temperatures have finally dropped, and we're getting into what passes for the 2020 version of the fall concert season. This week, we've got live, virtual, and drive-in options to fulfill your cravings for a good show.

Local bluesman Carvin Jones is back to live shows.
Local bluesman Carvin Jones is back to live shows.
Carvin Jones

Carvin Jones

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 28
Tributes
18561 North 59th Avenue, #122, Glendale

8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 31
Pub Rock Live
8005 East Roosevelt Street, Scottsdale

Legendary local bluesman Carvin Jones will take a break from delivering groceries to seniors to play two live shows this week: one at the Glendale dinner entertainment venue Tributes, and a Halloween show at Pub Rock Live. Cost for either show is $23 general admission, or $54 for a VIP package that includes a preshow meet-and-greet, a special lanyard, and other perks. Get more details on Jones' website.

The Urban Nocturnes chamber music ensemble are here to (virtually) entertain you.
The Urban Nocturnes chamber music ensemble are here to (virtually) entertain you.
P. Wilson

Urban Nocturnes

Music at Trinity
7 p.m. Thursday, October 29

Chamber Music Ensemble will perform a free virtual concert as part of the Music at Trinity series presented by Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The six musicians, performing separately, will give viewers renditions of solo pieces by Bach, Kodaly, Mendelssohn, and others. After the show, a video of the performance will be available for two weeks on the Music at Trinity website.

See two rock stars for the price of one.
See two rock stars for the price of one.
Danny Wimmer Presents

Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna

The American Drive-In Tour
8:30 p.m. Friday, October 30
Arizona State Fairgrounds
1826 West McDowell Road

The Arizona State Fair didn't get to happen this year, but the fairgrounds are still getting plenty of use as a concert venue. Next up is Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna's American Drive-In Tour. The frontmen of Staind (Lewis) and Godsmack (Erna) will perform their hits together during an intimate, unplugged show. The show is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents.

This is a drive-in show; up to four people will be allowed per car, and social distancing protocols will be observed. The concert is sold out, but tickets are available on the secondary market. Get more details about the show here.

Travis Shinn
Travis Shinn

Puscifer

Existential Reckoning: Live From Arcosanti
3 p.m. Friday, October 30

To coincide with the release of their fourth LP, Existential Reckoning, Puscifer will perform a livestream concert from none other than our own Arcosanti. The experimental community just north of Phoenix will be the backdrop for a performance that includes the entirety of the new album. The livestream debuts on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Arizona time and will remain on demand for 72 hours. Cost is $25, and there are a number of expanded packages available, including concert access plus a T-shirt ($50), access plus a poster ($55), and access plus a hoodie ($70). For more details, visit the Puscifer Live website.

The Maine
The Maine

The Maine

The Forever Halloween Ball
4 p.m. Saturday, October 31

Local boys The Maine will be all treats and no tricks when they give fans an extra-special concert experience this Halloween. The Forever Halloween Ball will feature a livestream of the band performing their fourth album, 2013's Forever Halloween, in its entirety live from the spooky grandeur of the Orpheum Theatre downtown. The event also promises a virtual costume contest and themed cocktail ideas for fans to make at home.

The show will air exclusively on The Maine’s membership-based app Pillar. Fans with an active Pillar subscription will be able to attend for free; fans without a subscription can purchase a ticket or a bundle, both of which will include a 30-day Pillar trial in addition to the livestream. A ticket is $10; other packages include a ticket and a T-shirt ($35) and a ticket plus a shirt, face mask, plaque, and signed setlist ($75). Visit The Maine's website for full details.

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

