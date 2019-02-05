Here's the Lineup for FORM Arcosanti 2019

FORM's camping can be seen in the canyon below.

Festival fanatics, rejoice! FORM Arcosanti has just announced their lineup for this year’s festival, happening Friday, May 10, to Sunday, May 12, at the experimental desert town of Arcosanti, and it’s shaping up to be just as eclectic and impressive as ever.

The biggest “get” for FORM 2019 is headliner Florence + The Machine, whose appearance at FORM will be the first date of a U.S tour. Joining Florence + The Machine is a mix of other big indie bands and FORM regulars, including Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada, DJ Koze, Peggy Gou, Khruangbin, and of course Skrillex. Past headliners for FORM have included heavy-hitters like Solange, Beach House, Blood Orange, and James Blake.