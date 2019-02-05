Here's the Lineup for FORM Arcosanti 2019

Festival fanatics, rejoice! FORM Arcosanti has just announced their lineup for this year’s festival, happening Friday, May 10, to Sunday, May 12, at the experimental desert town of Arcosanti, and it’s shaping up to be just as eclectic and impressive as ever.
The biggest “get” for FORM 2019 is headliner Florence + The Machine, whose appearance at FORM will be the first date of a U.S tour. Joining Florence + The Machine is a mix of other big indie bands and FORM regulars, including Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada, DJ Koze, Peggy Gou, Khruangbin, and of course Skrillex. Past headliners for FORM have included heavy-hitters like Solange, Beach House, Blood Orange, and James Blake.
The first FORM festival was put together in 2014 by the band Hundred Waters. While so many music festivals across the country have trended toward scaling up in audience attendance and attracting marquee names, FORM has stood out by staying small (audiences at FORM are capped at around 2,000 attendees) and putting together relatively diverse musical bills. You’ll be hard-pressed to acts as wide-ranging as Daniel Caesar, Deafheaven, serpentwithfeet, and Sudan Archives at other Valley festivals like Innings.
Tickets for FORM are still available. Participant tickets are $364 (which includes camping). They also offer a monthly payment plan. To get a taste of what past FORM festivals have been like, check out our previous on-site coverage of FORM in 2017 and 2018.
Here’s the full lineup for FORM 2019, in alphabetical order:
Aja Monet
American Football
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Between Two Books with Florence & Friends
Bonobo (DJ Set)
Channel Tres
Destroyer (Solo)
DJ Koze
Florence + The Machine
Ìfé
Japanese Breakfast
JPEGMAFIA
Julie Byrne
Kaytranada
Kelsey Lu
Khruangbin
Kilo Kish
L'Rain
Lafawndah
Lonnie Holley
Mary Lattimore
Melanie Faye
Miya Folick
MorMor
Mulatu Astatke
Nicola Cruz
Patrisse Cullors
Pussy Riot
Sasami
serpentwithfeet
Snail Mail
Tasha
Tónandi w/. Sigur Rós & Magic Leap
Tim Hecker w/. Gagaku Ensemble
Tirzah
trayer
Vagabon
George Watsky
Yrsa Daley-Ward
FORM Arcosanti 2019. May 10 to 12 at Arcosanti; experienceform.com. Tickets are $379 to $3,499 via experienceform.com.
