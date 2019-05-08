 


    Herban Planet
Are you ready to return to Arcosanti?EXPAND
Jacob Tyler Dunn

FORM Arcosanti 2019 Full Schedule: Set Times, Programming, and More

Douglas Markowitz | May 8, 2019 | 6:00am
At long last, the artsy-fartsy, hippy-dippy, mindful madness of FORM will return to Arcosanti for another year of extremely chill vibes. Florence + The Machine, Skrillex, Bonobo, American Football, and many more will play during the three-day festival, but before you head out to the desert, you may want to know when they'll be performing.

Thankfully, FORM released its schedule Tuesday on its mobile app. There are a couple of surprises — Fred Armisen at the Amphitheater on Sunday! — but what's really impressive is the unexpected number of nonmusical activities, everything from morning yoga sessions and horoscope readings to live podcasts and panel discussions. You may just come away from FORM a fully actualized human being.

Check below for a complete list of performances, panels, activities, activities, and whatever else FORM has in store. This is the most complete schedule currently available, but we will update this post if any changes occur.

* denotes non-musical programming

Florence + The Machine headline this year's FORM Arcosanti.EXPAND
Vincent Haycock

Friday, May 10

Amphitheater
10:15 p.m. Florence + The Machine
10 p.m. Yrsa Daley-Ward
8:05 p.m. serpentwithfeet
6:15 p.m. Japanese Breakfast
4:15 p.m. American Football
2:15 p.m. Tasha

Vaults
12:45 a.m. Bonobo
11:30 p.m. Peggy Gou
9 p.m. Tim Hecker with Gagaku Ensemble
7:10 p.m. Kilo Kish
5:15 p.m. Melanie Faye
3:15 p.m. MorMor

Envelop
2 a.m. Surprise Ambient Sets
7:05 p.m. Christopher Willits
6 p.m. Mark Slee
4:30 p.m. LISTEN: Steve Reich — "Music for 18 Musicians"
3 p.m. Astrological Insights with Julianna McCarthy*
1 p.m. Envelop Soundscapes

Other
4 p.m. Arcology Tour with Arcosanti

Saturday, May 11

Amphitheater
12:30 a.m. Kaytranada
10:30 p.m. Anderson .Paak
10 p.m. Aja Monet
8:15 p.m. Kelsey Lu
6:45 p.m. Khruangbin
4 p.m. Pussy Riot
2:30 p.m. Mary Lattimore

Apse
4:45 p.m. Miya Folick
3:15 p.m. Destroyer
11:40 a.m. Art Workshop with Lonnie Holley*
10 a.m. Fantastic Fungi and Where To Find Them*
9 a.m. Be Radical, Eat Traditional!*

Vaults
11:45 p.m. Channel Tres
9:15 p.m. Drag Show*
7:30 p.m. Smoke Signals Performance*
5:45 p.m. Vagabon
3 p.m. George Watsky
1:10 p.m. Between Two Books with Florence and Friends*
12:10 p.m. 2020/Vision*
11:15 a.m. Unstoppable*
10:15 a.m. Talkhouse Podcast*
8 a.m. / 9 a.m. Yoga with Equinox*

Envelop
2 a.m. Surprise Ambient Sets
7:05 p.m. Christopher Willits
6 p.m. Mark Slee
4:30 p.m. LISTEN: Ryuichi Sakamoto — async
3 p.m. Astrological Insights with Julianna McCarthy
1:45 p.m. Trayer
10 a.m. The Remedy*
11:30 a.m. Envelop Soundscapes

Minds Garden
6 p.m. Get in Bed with Equinox: Sleep Coaching*
2 p.m. Experience Equinox Tier X: Performance Training for Maximizing Festival Going*
11 a.m. Perfect Your FORM with Equinox Tier X: Mobility & Flexibility*

Other
10 a.m. / noon / 2 p.m. / 4 p.m. Arcology Tour with Arcosanti

Sunday, May 12

Amphitheater
8:45 p.m. Vieux Farka Toure
8:30 p.m. George Watsky
8:15 p.m. Anna Vivette
6:45 p.m. Robert Glasper
5 p.m. Julie Byrne
3:15 p.m. Snail Mail
1 p.m. Lonnie Holley
12:15 p.m. Fred Armisen

Apse
6:15 p.m. Rotana: Alien of Extraordinary Ability *
2:45 p.m. Trayer
1:45 p.m. L'Rain
11 a.m. Seekers of the Dream *
10 a.m. Vero Presents: We Can Be Social Again *

Vaults
12 a.m. Skrillex
10:30 p.m. DJ Koze
9:45 p.m. Nicola Cruz
7:30 p.m. Lafawndah
5:50 p.m. ÌFÉ
4 p.m. Sasami
2 p.m. Patrisse Cullors "Knot" + Talk Back*
11:50 a.m. For The (Counter) Culture*
11:05 a.m. Men Who Transform The Gender Norm*
10:15 a.m. Patreon Presents: Art + Work: The Future of Creativity*
8 a.m. / 9 a.m. Yoga with Equinox*

Envelop
2 a.m. Surprise Ambient Sets
7:05 p.m. Christopher Willits
6 p.m. Mark Slee
4:30 p.m. LISTEN: Ghostly International — Selected Works: 20 Years of Art and Artifice
3 p.m. Astrological Insights with Julianna McCarthy
1:45 p.m. The Social Impact of Spatial Audio — Panel Discussion*
11:45 Envelop Soundscapes
10 a.m. Envelop Sound Baths

Minds Garden
12 p.m. Recover with Equinox: Acupuncture and Cupping*

Other
10 a.m. / noon / 2 p.m. Arcology Tour with Arcosanti *

FORM Arcosanti 2019. Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12, at Arcosanti, 13555 South Cross L Road, Mayer; experienceform.com. Sold out.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

