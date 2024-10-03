Your guide to FORM Arcosanti festival 2024: Schedule, tickets and more

And, true to form, the event’s promoters have plenty planned for the occasion.
The unique festival, which last occurred in 2019, takes place from Friday to Sunday and will feature three days of music, art, and mindfulness in the experimental eco-community of Arcosanti north of Phoenix. Also planned: camping, stargazing sessions, yoga classes, pool parties and late-night DJ sets.
FORM 2024’s suitably eclectic lineup is headlined by Beck, Jamie xx, Skrillex, Thundercat, Empress Of, James Blake and Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon. Other performers scheduled for the festival include EDM acts Bonobo and Four Tet, poets Aja Monet and Mustafa Ahmed, electronica band Fcukers and singer-songwriters Jessica Pratt, Empress Of and Angel Olsen.
And FORM’s promoters have added another big name to the lineup: On Thursday, they announced indie rocker St. Vincent will perform a solo set on Saturday night.
The festival has been officially sold out for months, but tickets may still be available through resellers. For more information, check out our complete guide to FORM 2024, which includes details on the full schedule and other details.
Can I still buy tickets to FORM 2024?
FORM 2024 tickets are only available through resellers such as Vivid Seats and StubHub. You can also check the FORM ticket resale group on Facebook for additional options.
Where is FORM 2024?
FORM 2024 is at Arcosanti, 13555 S. Cross L Road in Mayer, approximately 60 miles north of Phoenix.
What time is FORM 2024?
Doors open at noon on Friday. Performances begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. The event ends at 2 a.m. each day. (See below for the full schedule.)
Age limits
The festival is a 21-plus event.
FORM Arcosanti Friday schedule and lineup
- Noon, doors open
- 2 p.m., Sound bath (Envelop Immersive Listening Space)
- 4 p.m., Tomita’s “Snowflakes Are Dancing” listening session (Envelop)
- 5 p.m., not dvr (Amphitheater)
- 5:30 p.m., Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Async” listening session (Envelop)
- 6 p.m., Fcukers (Vaults)
- 6:45 p.m., Kim Gordon (Amphitheater)
- 7 p.m., How to Dress Well (Envelop)
- 7:30 p.m., Ho99o9 (Vaults)
- 8:15 p.m., Angel Olsen (Amphitheater)
- 9 p.m., Land acknowledgment ceremony (Amphitheater)
- 9 p.m., Beck (Amphitheatre)
- 10 p.m., Floating Points (Vaults)
- 10 p.m., The Ride (Envelop)
- Midnight, Four Tet (Vaults)
FORM Saturday schedule and lineup
- 8:30 a.m., Yoga with Tolu (Rooftop)
- 9 a.m., Nada Yoga: The yoga of sound with YuFang Chien (Envelop Immersive Listening Space)
- 10 a.m., Sax meditation with Lorraine Weiss (Apse)
- 11 a.m., Conversation: Activating space (Apse)
- Noon, Conversation, Building the world we want to live in (Vaults)
- Noon, Vijuuns (Pool)
- 1:30 p.m., Julianna Barwick (Amphitheater)
- 2 p.m., FIFI (Pool)
- 2 p.m., Suzanne Ciani’s selected works (Envelop)
- 2:15 Nicole Miglis (Apse)
- 3 p.m., Julie Byrne (Amphitheater)
- 4 p.m., Amaro Freitas (Amphitheater)
- 4:30 p.m., Jazz dispensary listening session (Envelop)
- 4:45 p.m., Los Esplifs (Vaults)
- 5:30 p.m., Shabaka (Amphitheater)
- 6:15 p.m., Nick Hakim (Apse)
- 6:15 Christopher Willits (Envelop)
- 7 p.m., Mustafa (Amphitheater)
- 7:45 p.m., Empress Of (Vaults)
- 8 p.m., Mark Slee (Envelop)
- 8:30 p.m., St. Vincent (Amphitheater)
- 9:15 p.m., FIFI (Vaults)
- 10 p.m., Bonobo (Vaults)
- Midnight, Jamie xx (Vaults)
- 8:30 a.m., Yoga with Tolu (Rooftop)
- 10 a.m., Nada Yoga: The yoga of sound with YuFang Chien (Envelop Immersive Listening Space)
- 11 a.m., Conversation: Decarbonising the music industry (Apse)
- Noon, "Otherworld" with Jack Wagner (Vaults)
- Noon, Chrome Sparks (Pool)
- 12:45 p.m., Lonnie Holley (Amphitheater)
- 1:30 p.m., Sir Chloe (Apse)
- 1:30 p.m., Kiasmos' "II" listening session (Envelop)
- 2 p.m., La Lom (Amphitheater)
- 2:45 p.m., Kevin Morby (Vaults)
- 2:45 p.m., Trayer (Envelop)
- 3:30 p.m., Aja Monet (Amphitheater)
- 4:15 p.m., Jessica Pratt (Apse)
- 5 p.m., James Blake (Amphitheater)
- 6 p.m., Thundercat (Amphitheater)
- 6:45 p.m., Nate Boyce (Envelop)
- 7:15 p.m., Team Ezy (Vaults)
- 8:15 p.m., Nia Archives (Vaults)
- 8:30 p.m., Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith (Envelop)
- 9 p.m., Dylan Brady (Vaults)
- 10 p.m., Barry Can't Swim (Vaults)
- 11 p.m., Skrillex (Vaults)
Other activities at FORM 2024
The festival will feature various other activities in addition to all the performances, including yoga, listening sessions, discussions and nightly stargazing. Here’s a full rundown:
- Yoga with Tolu: 8:30 a.m., Saturday and Sunday (Rooftop)
- Discogs Listening Room: 2 to 10 p.m., Friday; noon to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
- Nada Yoga — The yoga of sound with YuFang Chien: 9 a.m., Saturday; 10 a.m., Sunday (Envelop)
- Conversation — Decarbonising the music industry: 11 a.m., Sunday (Apse)
- Conversation — Activating space: 11 a.m., Saturday (Apse)
- Conversation — Building the world we want to live in: Noon, Saturday (Vaults)
- Sax meditation with Lorraine Weiss: 10 a.m., Saturday (Apse)
- "Otherworld" podcast with Jack Wagner: Noon, Sunday (Vaults)
- Library of Esoterica: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
- Telescopes with Phoenix Astronomical Society: 7 to 11 p.m., nightly
Parking at FORM 2024
Free parking is available off of Cross L Road. Parking passes are available here. Shuttles will transport you and your gear to the Canyon Campgrounds or the Patron Village.
Security at FORM 2024
Patrons should head for the check-in area for security screenings for prohibited items, wristband pickup and assistance with baggage transportation to the camping area.
FORM 2024 check-in hours
Festival patrons can check-in at the following times:
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Is re-entry allowed?
Yes. FORM 2025 patrons may leave and re-enter the onsite parking lot once per day. You’re required to keep your wristband on for the full weekend and display your parking pass at all times.
Is FORM 2024 a cashless event?
Yes. FORM 2024 is a cashless event and vendors will only accept credit and debit cards or ApplePay for on-site purchases.
Food and drink options
FORM 2024 will have various food and drink vendors on the main level of Arcosanti, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, kosher and halal options.
Where can I get water?
Water stations will be located at Arcosanti.
What isn’t allowed or tolerated at FORM 2024?
The following items or behaviors aren’t permitted at the festival:
- Intolerance, harassment or discrimination
- Culturally insensitive attire or behavior
- Weapons, knives or machetes
- Outside alcohol
- Glass items
- Flammable items or fireworks
- Portable grills or barbecues
- Animals or pets (except service dogs with proper documentation
- Illegal substances
- Drones, bicycles or skateboards
- Totems, hula-hoops, glow sticks or LED poi
- Generators