Four Live and Virtual Concerts to Check Out in Phoenix This Week

We're officially into the holiday season, which means there's a great mix of seasonal and regular concerts happening this week.

Whether you're looking for an in-person or online show, there's something for you.

Unwrapped: An Original Christmas Revue Wednesday, December 2

Phoenix Theatre

1825 North Central Avenue

Phoenix Theatre Company and Brock Pro Entertainment will present this contemporary holiday show that includes songs by Pentatonix, NSYNC, Hanson, and more. The show will be held at Phoenix Theatre's new outdoor space. Tickets start at $59, and the show continues through Wednesday, December 23. Get tickets and details here.

You've got two ways to see Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Wednesday. Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday Swingin' Party

Wednesday, December 2

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

7380 East Second Street, Scottsdale

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy are giving their signature swing sound a festive twist during Holiday Swingin' Party. The band will appear live from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Scottsdale Center Performing Arts' Virginia G. Piper Theater, or you have the option to watch online. Cost is $35 to $65 for in-person tickets, $25 for individual virtual access, or $45 for household virtual access. Get more information on the SCPA website.

Walt Richardson and Friends Live Online Wednesday, December 2

Tempe Center for the Arts

TCA's Walk-In Wednesdays virtual series continues this week with a lineup that includes Tom Bertling, Andria Bunnell of La Luz de la Luna, Brian Chartrand and, Joseph "Joey" Weissgerber. The free event, which starts at 6 p.m., is hosted by longtime Phoenix musician Walt Richardson. The show can be found on TCA's Facebook page, and more details can be found here.

EXPAND Find The Senators at Crescent Ballroom downtown on Friday. z0a Photography

The Senators Friday, December 4

Crescent Ballroom

302 North Second Avenue

No more waiting to catch a live show by local favorites The Senators — they'll be performing at 9 p.m. on Friday on Crescent Ballroom's patio, and it's a safe bet you'll get to hear some tunes from their new album, Wild Wide Open. The show is free, but it's only for the 21-and-over crowd. Adam Bruce will also perform. Get all the info on Crescent's website.