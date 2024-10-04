Goldrush: Wild Card: How attendees and artists are getting ready

—

Packing the essentials

click to enlarge Attendees of last year's Goldrush music festival. Luis Colato

Looking the part

Having the right attitude

one of the biggest EDM events in Phoenix — is returning to the Phoenix Raceway, this weekend, Oct. 4 and 5. The two-day event is bringing together some of the biggest names in EDM, headlined by The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Ganja White Night, SLANDER and Black Tiger Sex Machine.As it gets closer to the big event, DJs and fans alike are preparing for the big event, packing their clear, venue-approved bags, getting together their outfits and accessories, and getting pumped for two nights of late night partying to dubstep, house and techno.With a festival like Goldrush that spans seven hours, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., it’s important to make sure your bag or pockets are packed with both important items to help you make it through the night, such as a water bottle and fan, as well as things to keep the energy high and connect with the crowd, such as Kandi and toys to trade with other attendees.SVNDAY DRVR, who is set to take to headline the Cowboy Corrall stage on the first night of the festival, considers his USB, headphones and backpack are essential to any of his gigs, and especially at Goldrush, where he plans on bringing both underground dubstep and ridden sounds and unreleased music to the stage."I'm very excited to be back playing at Goldrush again this year: it's one of my favorite festivals," he says.Cassie Keller, an Arizona State University student, considers herself to be a huge overpacker, making sure she has enough essentials and fun trinkets for both her friends and those she meets in the crowd.“I bring a fan, some fun squishies to hand out — a tradition I learned from my first rave — and I always bring hand sanitizer and body wipes just in case. And I can’t forget about hydration packets and boom booms!”Raves are famous for their creative, colorful and daring fashion choices. Expect to see everything from bikini and lingerie sets to full out costumes, with glittery, holographic, and fishnet materials, along with towering platform shoes. Goldrush brings its own flair to the mix, especially with this year’s "Wildcard" theme, inspiring attendees to craft outfits, makeup, and accessories that match the vibrant energy and Western theme.Emily Lopez, better known by her stage name, EMPUT, is a 10-year EDM fan who's been attending Goldrush for three years. EMPUT will be performing her first set this year at Goldrush's Silent Disco on Saturday. EMPUT's planning on fully embracing the theme, dressing in a cowgirl hat and boots and cow print leotard."I always love to be on theme and encourage new attendees to bring comfortable shoes, your best western outfit, and even better vibes," she says.However, the most important key to rave fashion is being true to yourself, whether that’s in lingerie or sweatpants.Attendee Miranda Smothers also values comfort and functionality above all else at raves: comfort/spandex and a fun graphic tank top with accessories to top it off and make the outfit her own.“Traditional rave clothes are just not my style,” Smothers says. “I wear comfy shorts or my newest thrift find - the American apparel disco shorts that were super popular in the Tumblr era, and my fav platform doc martens, which are super comfy once you break them in. Maybe some fish nets and a funky belt to top it all off.”After you have all your essentials packed and are in clothes that feel good and authentic to you, the most important part of getting ready for Goldrush is having the right attitude. Raves are all about PLUR — Peace, Love, Unity, Respect — a mantra that stays at the heart of the rave scene. Make sure to relax, enjoy yourself and the music, and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and make new connections that sometimes even become friendships.Morgan Kubasko, an Arizona State University student, is attending Goldrush for the second year. This year, her focus is all about the music, her friends, and spreading PLUR to the crowd around her.“I always love going to raves and meeting new people, whether that’s trading Kandi or dancing together in the crowd,” she says.HOTSAUCE, who will be performing Saturday night at the Coyote Cove stage after winning the annual Goldrush DJ Competition, is known for his high-energy tech house beats mixed with danceable DNB moments.“As an artist, I thrive in the festival atmosphere — it’s where I push my creative limits," he says. "For me, festivals are more than just the beats — they’re about connection, freedom, and the shared energy that comes from a crowd that lives for the music just as much as I do.”