Ultimate guide to Goldrush: Wildcard festival in Phoenix: Tickets, lineup and more

Arizona's fall music festival season is about to kick into high gear with events happening nearly every weekend until December.First up is Goldrush: Wildcard , the latest edition of the annual electronic dance music event put on by concert promoter Relentless Beats, which is taking place this weekend at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale.The two-night event on Oct. 4 and 5 will offer sets by more the 50 DJs, producers and EDM artists. This year’s headliners include Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Ganja White Night, SLANDER and Black Tiger Sex Machine. There will also be a silent disco, a local DJ stage, multiple photo ops and dozens of vendors at the outdoor festival.What else is in store for Goldrush:Wildcard? Check out our extensive guide to the event, which includes ticket info, the full lineup and everything else you’ll need to know.Goldrush: Wildcard takes place on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale.Gates open at 5 p.m. The event ends 2 a.m. each night.Tickets to Goldrush: Wildcard are available at goldrushfestaz.com General admission is $122 per day or $212 for the entire festival. GA+ tickets, which include express entry and premium restrooms, are $161 per day and $285 for the weekend.VIP passes offer the same perks plus a souvenir lanyard and access to exclusive viewing areas and lounges and are $221 each day and $412 for both Saturday and Sunday. Platinum admission is $371 to $712 and features all previously mentioned amenities, as well as a catered dinner, access to the artist hospitality lounge and a festival swag bag.Goldrush: Wildcard is strictly an 18-plus event and you have to be at least 21 years old to purchase or drink alcohol.Take Interstate 10 to Avondale Boulevard (Exit 131) and head south for approximately 6 miles until you reach Phoenix Raceway.Yes. Shuttle buses will be offered to and from downtown Tempe each night. Shuttles will depart at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and return service will be offered between 1:30 and 3 a.m. Fares are $49.99 each night or $75 for both.Parking at Phoenix Raceway is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Premium parking is available for $25 per vehicle and can be purchased online or at the event.An ID is required to pick up your festival wristband, which can't be removed if you're coming for multiple days. Security will conduct bag checks, pat-downs, and wandings on every patron upon entry.Yes. Rentable lockers will be available inside the festival grounds. The cost is $29.99 each day or $49.99 for the weekend.Yes. Multiple bars (including those in the VIP area) will dispense libations of the beer, wine, and spirituous variety. Meanwhile, food trucks and vendors will have eats of the fast-casual variety, including burgers, fries, sandwiches, pizza and other options.Sealed bottles of water will be available for sale from vendors. Refill stations will be set up at multiple locations throughout the festival and both Camelbak-style water bladders and empty water bottles of a reusable or disposable nature are allowed.Here’s what items are allowed:The following items are prohibited at the festival:Yes. Goldrush Lights Out after-parties will take place each night from 2 to 6 a.m. at Phoenix Raceway. Sullivan King will perform on Saturday morning and AC Slater will perform on Sunday morning. Tickets are $40 each night.