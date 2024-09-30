Ultimate guide to Goldrush: Wildcard festival in Phoenix: Tickets, lineup and more

First up is Goldrush: Wildcard, the latest edition of the annual electronic dance music event put on by concert promoter Relentless Beats, which is taking place this weekend at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale.
The two-night event on Oct. 4 and 5 will offer sets by more the 50 DJs, producers and EDM artists. This year’s headliners include Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Ganja White Night, SLANDER and Black Tiger Sex Machine. There will also be a silent disco, a local DJ stage, multiple photo ops and dozens of vendors at the outdoor festival.
What else is in store for Goldrush:Wildcard? Check out our extensive guide to the event, which includes ticket info, the full lineup and everything else you’ll need to know.
When and where is Goldrush: Wildcard happening?
Goldrush: Wildcard takes place on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale.
What time is Goldrush: Wildcard?
Gates open at 5 p.m. The event ends 2 a.m. each night.
How much are Goldrush: Wildcard tickets?
Tickets to Goldrush: Wildcard are available at goldrushfestaz.com.
General admission is $122 per day or $212 for the entire festival. GA+ tickets, which include express entry and premium restrooms, are $161 per day and $285 for the weekend.
VIP passes offer the same perks plus a souvenir lanyard and access to exclusive viewing areas and lounges and are $221 each day and $412 for both Saturday and Sunday. Platinum admission is $371 to $712 and features all previously mentioned amenities, as well as a catered dinner, access to the artist hospitality lounge and a festival swag bag.
Goldrush: Wildcard Friday lineup
- Alesso
- The Chainsmokers
- Ganja White Night
- Alix Perez
- Walker and Royce
- DJ Pauly D
- Anatta
- Guestli$t
- Chiief
- Nealson
- Halogenix
- Monty
- Nikademis
- Ray Volpe
- Andruss
- Two Swords
- Hyroglifics
- Blossom
- San Pacho
- Shermanology
- Sound Rush
- Sullivan King
- Timmy Trumpet
Goldrush: Wildcard Saturday lineup
- SLANDER
- Black Tiger Sex Machine (The Anime Show)
- AC Slater
- Acraze
- Noizu
- Audien
- Deathpact
- Heyz
- HVDES
- Inzo
- Mersiv
- Jackie Hollander
- Mall Grab
- Matt Sassari
- MiTiS
- OG Nixin
- Omnom
- Pola & Bryson
- San Holo
- Sanzu
- YDG
- Arietta
- Hotsauce
Age limits
Goldrush: Wildcard is strictly an 18-plus event and you have to be at least 21 years old to purchase or drink alcohol.
How do you get to Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?
Take Interstate 10 to Avondale Boulevard (Exit 131) and head south for approximately 6 miles until you reach Phoenix Raceway.
Is there shuttle service to Goldrush: Wildcard?
Yes. Shuttle buses will be offered to and from downtown Tempe each night. Shuttles will depart at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and return service will be offered between 1:30 and 3 a.m. Fares are $49.99 each night or $75 for both.
Where can I park at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?
Parking at Phoenix Raceway is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Premium parking is available for $25 per vehicle and can be purchased online or at the event.
What will security be like at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?
An ID is required to pick up your festival wristband, which can't be removed if you're coming for multiple days. Security will conduct bag checks, pat-downs, and wandings on every patron upon entry.
Will there be lockers at Goldrush: Wildcard?Yes. Rentable lockers will be available inside the festival grounds. The cost is $29.99 each day or $49.99 for the weekend.
Will there be food and drink at Goldrush: Wildcard?
Yes. Multiple bars (including those in the VIP area) will dispense libations of the beer, wine, and spirituous variety. Meanwhile, food trucks and vendors will have eats of the fast-casual variety, including burgers, fries, sandwiches, pizza and other options.
Where can I get water at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?
Sealed bottles of water will be available for sale from vendors. Refill stations will be set up at multiple locations throughout the festival and both Camelbak-style water bladders and empty water bottles of a reusable or disposable nature are allowed.
What can I bring to Goldrush: Wildcard?
Here’s what items are allowed:
- Non-Professional Still Cameras including Go Pros
- Lighters
- Sealed cigarette packages, tampons, packs of gum, ChapStick and lip gloss
- Glowing/illuminated costumes or jewelry
- Sunglasses and hats
- Sealed liquid sunscreen and cosmetic products
- E-cigs and nicotine vaporizer pens (except those with refillable chambers containing visible liquid)
- Guide dogs for people with disabilities and other service animals (with current rabies certification)
What's not allowed at Goldrush: Wildcard?
The following items are prohibited at the festival:
- Cannabis, illegal substances or drug paraphernalia
- Outside food, beverage or alcohol
- Glass, cans, cups or coolers
- Knives, firearms, pepper spray, fireworks or weapons of any kind
- Large chains, spiked jewelry or spiked accessories
- Laser pens or pointers
- Professional cameras, video or audio recording equipment
- Open cigarettes, lipstick, ChapStick, tampons or sunscreen
- Poi
- Festival totems
- Massagers or pacifiers
- Eyedrops
- Pets
- Markers, pens or spray paint
- Native American headdresses
- Stickers or flyers
- Tents, large umbrellas or chairs
- Sticks, staff, swords, sabers, whips or scepters including extendable items
- Balloons, balls, frisbees or any other projectile