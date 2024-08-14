 Phoenix Reddit names the grimiest bars in the Valley. Here’s the top 7 | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Reddit names the grimiest bars in the Valley

Smoking inside, broken toilets, weird smells — these Phoenix bars are among the grimiest in town.
August 14, 2024
Hope you weren't wanting to look in the mirror in the Palo Verde Lounge men's room.
Hope you weren't wanting to look in the mirror in the Palo Verde Lounge men's room. Jennifer Goldberg

For every bar in Phoenix that offers great views, Instagram-worthy decor and $17 cocktails, there's one that only takes cash, opens at 6 a.m. and has a men's room that doubles as a biohazard.

A Reddit user recently asked the r/Phoenix subreddit, "What is the grimiest bar you have seen in the Valley?" and the other members of the subreddit had plenty of opinions.

Next time you're looking for the diviest of dive bars, consider these nominees from r/Phoenix Reddit users. (You can also check out our take on the Top 100 Bars in Phoenix.)

Skipper’s Lounge

U/offensiveline nominated Skipper's Lounge near Bethany Home Road and 43rd Ave. "That is where I go to meet people I'm not supposed to be meeting."

U/Dry-Firefighter8337 concurred, writing, "I don’t drink anymore. But this used to be my spot! lol. Def a staple of the community. I think it opens at like 6am. And I will see cars there that early from time to time. I will say they do have some good live music from time to time."

click to enlarge A neon sign for a bar.
Hambone Sports Bar
Benjamin Leatherman

Hambone Sports Bar

On the other side of town, Hambone Sports Bar in east Mesa was mentioned quite a bit.

U/pitchblack1138 called Hambone the "nastiest bar I've ever been to with the weirdest fuckin people.... People smoke in there, I don't know how they get away with it."

(Fun fact: Patrons can smoke in Hambone because technically there are no windows, just screens.)

U/azdude19900 wrote about Hambone, "Went there for a beer once. Didn't get the warm fuzzies being there. When you walk in all the regulars turn and stare at you with a 'what are you doing in my bar, you don't belong here' look."

click to enlarge A tiki drink sitting on a bar.
Bikini Lounge.
Lauren Cusimano

Bikini Lounge

One of the oldest bars in Phoenix was mentioned several times in the post.

U/Puznug wrote, "The Bikini in central Phoenix. A roach crawled up from behind the bar and sat there staring at me."

U/DonKeighbals agreed about the roaches: "I’ll never forget the first time I was in there, taking a leak and several roaches scurried across the floor. Under normal circumstances, one might find this appalling. It was oddly cathartic, knowing there’s a place like this where dirty souls can come and warsh away all the darkness & sins of the Valley in the serene safety that is The Bikini Lounge."

A pool table inside a bar.
Maverick Saloon.
Phoenix New Times archives

Maverick Saloon

This west Phoenix watering hole got several comments.

U/Nautical26 wrote, "It’s not a bad bar at all, pretty fun and tight knit from what I saw. Bras hanging from pipes up by the ceiling, you’re allowed to smoke in there because of a loop hole they found since some of the walls are technically just big weather screens. I’ve only been there once for a celebration of life for a guy I knew who frequented there, but it’s the most dingy I’ve been into, dark, loud, smokey."

U/Eeebs-HI added, "I love grime! When I show up, I blend right in."

click to enlarge The exterior of a bar in daylight.
Royale Lounge
Allison Young

Royale Lounge

Centrally located near Thomas Road and 16th Street, Royale Lounge has been the site of some pretty dicey experiences.

U/1hewchardon wrote, "The first time I went there we saw a trail of dried blood on the ground going out the door and when we asked the bartender she shrugged it off and said yeah someone got stabbed last night."

U/vicelordjohn recommended, "Go at 2pm on a Tuesday for maximum effect."

click to enlarge The interior of a bar filled with people.
Yucca Tap Room.
Jennifer Goldberg

Yucca Tap Room

Proof that a bar can be beloved and grimy at the same time, several people brought up Yucca Tap Room.

U/lamus13 wrote, "I have lived in Tempe for 20 years and went to the Yucca for the first time last winter. It was 4 PM. I was looking at one of the photos on the wall and someone walked over to me, puked in the trash can beside me, and then walked out. Perfect!"

U/Ltstoney added, "That is what i consider a true dive bar… a bar whose smell depicts the vibe of the bar so well."

click to enlarge The wall of a bar filled with bottles of alcohol.
Palo Verde Lounge.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Palo Verde Lounge

If there was a winning bar in the thread, it was Palo Verde Lounge in Tempe. The top comment of the entire post came from u/supakitteh, who wrote, "Palo Verde lounge. Dark, kinda scary, low ceilings. And I hope it never changes."

Other users echoed the sentiment.

U/mmmggg: "Dirty Verde forever and ever."

U/Tacosconsalsaylimon: "Same. Been going since the 00's. The toilet has never worked. Great for shows though."

U/andymfjAZ: "The toilet that was tied to the wall with a rusty coat hanger in the men’s room was the first place trophy for me."
