Guns N' Roses Are Coming Back to Phoenix for a Concert This Fall

Another big concert announcement: Guns N' Roses, metal powerhouses of the 1980s and '90, are coming to Phoenix.
GN'R are embarking on a world tour that will take them to the Middle East, Europe, and North America, and they'll be stopping at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, October 11.
Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale
, beginning at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Wednesday, February 22. The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. local time on the band's website
. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!
The rest of the North American tour dates are:
Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place