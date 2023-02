Guns N' Roses Are Coming Back to Phoenix for a Concert This Fall

Another big concert announcement: Guns N' Roses, metal powerhouses of the 1980s and '90, are coming to Phoenix.GN'R are embarking on a world tour that will take them to the Middle East, Europe, and North America, and they'll be stopping at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, October 11.Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale , beginning at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Wednesday, February 22. The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. local time on the band's website . Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!The rest of the North American tour dates are:Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross StadiumTue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean DrapeauFri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark StadiumTue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife StadiumMon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway ParkThu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley FieldSat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS ParkTue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum CenterFri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers CentreWed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp ArenaSat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch StadiumTue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling ArenaFri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock LiveWed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast ColiseumSat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman StadiumTue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – AlamodomeThu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid ParkSun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon StadiumSun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock FestivalWed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase FieldMon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place