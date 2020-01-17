Here Are Your Musical Horoscopes for 2020

The start of a new year is always terrifying. Is this the time for monumental life changes, or are you doomed to the same job and diet of microwavable burritos? Luckily, there’s help for those seeking growth. We reached out to psychic Haley Shea of Vision Quest Psychic Bookstore to provide horoscope readings for 2020. And to ensure you actualize Shea’s insights, Phoenix New Times has provided accompanying musical recommendations. Consider these “musical horoscopes” an investment in your future. Now go out and carpe this year.

Aries



“Their focus needs to be on the material, on being grounded. They need to watch their expenditures. At the same time, trips [are] a good idea, and they need to be exploring. Even places like Sedona or Prescott, those [places] with different energies. They need adventures but on a budget.”

Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5”: The perfect song for celebrating one’s status as a lowly worker bee.

Explosions in the Sky’s All of a Sudden I Miss Everyone: It’s some expansive and explosive music made for wandering the vast wilds of Arizona.

Also Try: Kongos’ “Traveling On,” R.E.M.’s “Stand”

Taurus



"This is going to be a year of breakthroughs. Taurus are going to need to ask for help from others. Especially when making choices, even if it’s something easy. Or if they’re buying a house, they need to go deeper, because the best choice isn’t always the most obvious one."

Spice Girls' "Wannabe": This anthem is for recognizing the true importance of friends and collaborators.

Brian Eno's Ambient 1: Music for Airports: When you need to find a quiet head-space, this is your record.

Also Try: CeCe Peniston's "Finally," HOME's "Resonance"

Gemini



“This will be a challenging year, and there might be heartbreak. Some people in your life won’t be there by the end of the year. Some of these relationships should be ending. You need to consider who brings pain and who brings joy in your life. In life or in your car, you could use cleansing.”

JoJo's "Leave (Get Out)": This is the quintessential pop banger for axing trash people from your life.

Fleetwood Mac's Rumors: And this is the quintessential LP for all kinds of loss and heartache.

Also Try: Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine," Shamir's "On The Regular"

Cancer



“This will be the year that they’ll have to make changes. It’s going to be a time of both community and communication, and they need to come together with other people. They need to bridge gaps this year and remain open about their emotions.”

Earth, Wind and Fire's "That's The Way of The World": A joyous celebration of love, life, and transcendence.

Dixie Chicks' Wide Open Spaces: An LP for commiserating and communing.

Also Try: Rihanna's "Umbrella," Eminem's "Cleanin' Out My Closet"

Leo



“I’m seeing this as a year where their deepest wishes can come true. That comes through hard work and not just showing up at the door. It’s also not too late to see the value of your goals. But be careful what you wish for because who knows if any of those goals are what you want anymore.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Can't Stop": Forget the lyrical content. This is a song to drive and inspire you toward hard work (or going nude skydiving).

ABBA's Gold: Greatest Hits: If all your wishes are coming true, you need a record for proper dancing..

Also Try: Linkin Park's "Bleed It Out," Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Heads Will Roll"

Virgo



“This will be a good year for career and money. Or for clearing up any debts or maybe refinancing any mortgages. It’s a year for making life easier and taking life a little lighter. This is also not a year to be humble. It’s about getting the recognition you deserve and [to] recognize your value.”

Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M.": A hard-hitting reminder of the power of money as you demolish all debts.

The Darkness' Permission to Land: In need of swagger and self-esteem? Spin as needed.

Also Try: Pet Shop Boys' "Opportunities," Empress Of's "Go to Hell"

Libra



“This will be a year about achieving that sense of balance. You may not have as big of a social life, and you’ll be spending time alone. But you’ll be gaining perspective and introspection. So have a lot of patience and spend some time alone doing inner work.”

Kendrick Lamar & Anna Wise's "Real": Listen to this earnest reminder to always engage in regular self-love.

Nick Drake's Five Leaves Left: This is the perfect accompaniment for loners of all kinds.

Also Try: Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," Billy Idol's "Dancing with Myself"

Scorpio



“Here’s a year of deep emotions. They’re going to let go of addictions and bad habits. The Scorpios will be doing an inventory and breaking [any] bad patterns. It’s about stepping up to a higher level. This will be a transformative year, and young people will have an impact that’s highly beneficial.”

Green Day's "Coming Clean": This song is for when you need to get real with yourself in 90-ish seconds.

David Bowie's Heroes: This is the most triumphant record for bashing one’s personal demons.

Also Try: U2's "Bad," Florence + The Machine's "Dog Days Are Over"

Sagittarius



“It’s going to be easy to make changes. This will be a year for careful optimism, but you’ll have to work to keep that [optimism]. There’s also a heaviness they’re going to work on overcoming. They need to keep things light. They will have to use their minds over emotions to make the right choices.”

Charles Bradley's "Changes": No one but Bradley makes self-evolution sound more gripping and effective.

Deee-Lite's World Clique: This deeply ’90s dance album is for losing yourself in neon-colored positivity.

Also Try: Chumbawamba' "Tubthumping," Daft Punk's "One More Time"

Capricorn



“If you’re a Capricorn, you’re going to have it the easiest. If you want to try new things, that could be traveling or some new thing you want to learn, the planets will be supportive of your adventure. It will also be a good one for any romance or making deeper connections.”

Selena's "I Could Fall in Love": That rare love song for young couples and old flames alike.

Peter Gabriel's Car: A hodgepodge of songs for all sorts of adventuring and exploring.

Also Try: Bon Iver's "Skinny Love," James Taylor's "Mexico"

Aquarius



“What I’m seeing is that people need to be really careful not to feel sorry for themselves. Use some of your mental power to overcome. This is a year for people to become who they’re meant to be. It’s going to be about overcoming self-pity and [to] be healed from things.”

DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win": A perfect tune for blasting away any and all shreds of self-doubt or loathing.

Guns & Roses’ Appetite for Destruction: That rare album that's both heavy-hitting and danceable, perfect for whipping anyone in action.

Also Try: Flobots' "Handlebars," Against Me's "Turn Those Clapping Hands Into Angry Balled Fists"

Pisces



“Pisces can use this year to share vulnerability in their lives. It’s not about breaking down and crying, but going to their boss and tell them why they need that raise. It’s also a year where they can heal from the pain of the last several years, and being safe in their vulnerability can heal.”

Death Cab for Cutie's "Transatlanticism": This song is the musical equivalent of crying in your car.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor's Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven: If you seek true vulnerability, let this album break you down emotionally and spiritually.

Also Try: Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black," Sufjan Stevens' "Casimir Pulaski Day"