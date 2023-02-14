Your Guide to Innings Festival 2023: Tickets, Schedule, and More

Add in appearances by numerous Major League Baseball veterans (including Arizona Diamondbacks legends Matt Williams and Randy Johnson), various baseball-inspired activies, and a curated selection of food, and you’ve got the makings of one of the Valley’s most memorable music festivals.
What else is on deck for this year’s Innings Festival, which takes place on Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, at Tempe Beach Park? Here’s our guide to the event with plenty of info and a few pro-tips to know when attending.
When and Where Is Innings Festival 2023?
The two-day event runs on Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, at Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway.
What Are the Hours?
Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the music goes until 11 p.m. each day.
How Much Are Tickets?Single-day general admission is $112 per person and is only available for Sunday, as Saturday single-day tickets are currently sold out (though a waiting list is available and you can probably find them on the secondary market). Two-day GA tickets are $209 per person.
What Are the VIP Packages Like?
Loaded with perks, as you’d expect. “General admission plus” is $215 each day, $309 for the weekend and includes entry and access to a full-service bar, a private lounge, air-conditioned restrooms, and a dedicated concierge. Basic VIP admission is $399 daily, $695 for the entire festival, and features all of the previous amenities, as well as access to viewing platforms or areas at each stage, complimentary beer, and more.
Big spenders can spring for the “Platinum Experience,” which includes everything already mentioned, as well as premium viewing areas (including one located on the Home Field stage), unlimited access to the platinum lounge, and a complimentary full-service bar. You can also enjoy complimentary food, free boat rides on Tempe Town Lake, and transportation between stages. The price is $825 each day or $1,405 for the weekend.
Are There Age Limits?
Nope. Innings Festival is open to all ages, and children 7 and younger will be able to get in free with a paid adult admission.
What’s the Best Way to Get to the Festival?
Your best option is Valley Metro light rail. It's cheap ($2 per ride or $4 for an unlimited pass), close to the park (the Third Street/Mill Avenue station is blocks away), and hassle-free. Various park-and-ride lots are also available along the light rail route. Speaking of which …
Where Can I Park?
As we mentioned, leaving your vehicle at a Valley Metro park-and-ride lot and taking a train to downtown Tempe is the easiest choice. Other options include using a parking structure or a surface lot available nearby. The Hayden Ferry Lakeside Garage is $3 per hour or $20 for the entire day. There are also surface lots on Ash Avenue and Fifth Street that are $1.50 to $2 per hour or $10 to $12 per day. If you're riding your bike, a corral will be available near the main entrance at the intersection of Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue
Where Is the Festival Entrance Located?
The main entrance gate is situated on the northwest corner of Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway.
Where Can I Purchase Tickets or Pick Up Wristbands?
An on-site box office will be situated by the festival entrance. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 24; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 25; and 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. A valid photo ID is required for any transactions.
What Will Security and Getting Into the Festival Be Like?
The main gates will be located at the entrance to Tempe Beach Park at Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue. All attendees will be screened with a full-body pat-down by security personnel upon entry (children will only be screened with the consent of their parent or guardian). All bags will be searched before entry and only clear bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC that are no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will be allowed. Anyone who refuses to comply with searches will be denied entry.
Will Re-entry to the Festival Be Allowed?
Yes. Anyone can leave and re-enter as needed until 7 p.m. each day.
Will Lockers Be Available for Rent?
Yes. Banks of lockers will be available in the GA, VIP, and platinum areas. Each measures 11 inches wide by 13.5 inches and 18 inches deep. If you’re a GA or VIP ticketholder, they’re $25 per day or $45 for the weekend with phone charger packs available for a refundable $10 deposit. For platinum experience patrons, lockers and chargers are complimentary.
What’s the Schedule?
The music will start 30 to 60 minutes after gates open each day with performances alternating between stages. Here’s the full rundown of when each band or artist is playing at the festival.
Saturday, February 25
Gates open at 12:30 p.m.
Home Plate Stage
1 to 1:45 p.m. — Annie Dirusso
2:30 to 3:15 p.m. — The Glorious Sons
4:15 to 5:15 p.m. — The Offspring
6:25 to 7:40 p.m. — Weezer
9:05 to 11 p.m. — Green Day
Right Field Stage
1:45 to 2:30 p.m. — Heartless Bastards
3:15 to 4:15 p.m. — Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
5:20 to 6:20 p.m. — The Pretty Reckless
7:45 to 9 p.m. — The Black Crowes
Left Field Stage
1:45 to 2:30 p.m. — All-Star Jam hosted by Jake Peavy
3:15 to 4 p.m. — Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster
5:20 to 6:05 p.m. — Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster
Gates open at 12:30 p.m.
Home Plate Stage
1:30 to 2:15 p.m. — Hazel English
3 to 4 p.m. — Magic City Hippoes
5:10 to 6:10 p.m. — Mt. Joy
7:20 to 8:20 p.m. — Marcus Mumford
9:30 to 11 p.m. — Eddie Vedder
Right Field Stage
1 to 1:30 p.m. — TBA
2:15 to 3 p.m. — Paris Jackson
4 to 5:10 p.m. — Umphrey's McGee
6:15 to 7:15 p.m. — The Head and The Heart
8:25 to 9:25 p.m. — The Revivalists
Left Field Stage
2:30 to 3:15 p.m. — The Bronson Arroyo Band
6:15 to 7:15 p.m. — Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster
What Can You Do at the Festival?
Besides the various performances happening, a number of baseball-related activities will take place near the Left Field stage. You can test your hitting skills at the batting cage, attempt to make a game-saving catch or see how good your throwing arm is at a speed pitch booth. Various retired MLB stars have appearances planned around these activities. (See below for a full schedule of appearances or click here for more info about each activity.)
Beyond that, retired major league pitcher Ryan Dempster will host an on-site talk show called Off the Mound on the Left Field stage throughout the weekend. It'll feature live interviews with various baseball pros. There will also be giant displays (like an enormous baseball card) around the park where you can pose for selfies. Zia Record Exchange will also have a pop-up store inside a tent near the Left Field stage.
What Sort of Food and Drinks Will Be Available?
They’ll have various vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available, and the lineup will include such restaurants, vendors, and food trucks. In addition to soft drinks and water, pop-up bars will sell a mix of beer, wine, and spirits. Liquor and beverage companies will have branded booths and bars, each serving their respective libations, including Tito's Vodka, Mamitas Tequila, Corona, and Sierra Nevada.
Where Can You Get Water?
So you’re not into the adult beverage thing. Got it. Vendors will have sealed bottles of water available for purchase. Attendees also can bring in refillable and disposable bottles or CamelBak-style water bladder systems or hydration packs. Each must be empty upon entry and packs can only have two pockets in addition to the space for the water bladder. Free refill stations will be set up on the east and west sides of the park.
When Will MLB Players Appear?
As we mentioned, MLB stars and legends will make appearances throughout the weekend. Here’s the schedule:
Saturday, February 25
Speed Pitch Area
5:15 to 6:15 p.m. — Matt Williams
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Mike Cameron
Batting Cage
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Kevin Mitchell
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Rafael Palmiero
4:45 to 5:45 p.m. — Jake Peavey
6 to 7 p.m. — Vinny Castilla
Sunday, February 26
Speed Pitch Area
2 to 3 p.m. — Dontrelle Willis
3:15 to 4:15 p.m. — Edgar Martinez
5:15 to 6:15 p.m. — Randy Johnson
Batting Cage
3:15 to 4:15 p.m. — Bret Boone
5:15 to 6:15 p.m. — Grady Sizemore