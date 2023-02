Your Guide to Innings Festival 2023: Tickets, Schedule, and More

When and Where Is Innings Festival 2023?



What Are the Hours?



How Much Are Tickets?

What Are the VIP Packages Like?



Are There Age Limits?



click to enlarge Tempe Beach Park was a great choice for hosting Innings Festival. Jennifer Goldberg

What’s the Best Way to Get to the Festival?



Where Can I Park?



Where Is the Festival Entrance Located?



click to enlarge Innings Festival patrons at a previous edition of the event. Neil Schwartz

Where Can I Purchase Tickets or Pick Up Wristbands?



What Will Security and Getting Into the Festival Be Like?



Will Re-entry to the Festival Be Allowed?



Will Lockers Be Available for Rent?



click to enlarge Green Day will headline the first day of Innings Festival. Pamela Littky

What’s the Schedule?



Home Plate Stage



Right Field Stage



Left Field Stage



click to enlarge Eddie Vedder performing at 2019 Innings Festival. He's co-headling this year's event. Kelsee Becker

Home Plate Stage



Right Field Stage



Left Field Stage



click to enlarge Partaking in some baseball-inspired fun at a previous Innings Festival. Roger Ho

What Can You Do at the Festival?



What Sort of Food and Drinks Will Be Available?



Where Can You Get Water?



click to enlarge Innings Festival mixes rock and jock. Jennifer Goldberg

When Will MLB Players Appear?



Speed Pitch Area



Batting Cage



Speed Pitch Area



Batting Cage



What Should I Bring to the Festival?



What Can’t I Bring?



This year’s Innings Festival is what you’d call a grand slam. The baseball-themed event, which coincides with the beginning of spring training in the Valley, boasts a lineup of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars, including such enormous names as Green Day, Eddie Vedder, The Offspring, Marcus Mumford, The Pretty Reckless, and Andrew McMahon.Add in appearances by numerous Major League Baseball veterans (including Arizona Diamondbacks legends Matt Williams and Randy Johnson), various baseball-inspired activies, and a curated selection of food, and you’ve got the makings of one of the Valley’s most memorable music festivals.What else is on deck for this year’s Innings Festival, which takes place on Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, at Tempe Beach Park? Here’s our guide to the event with plenty of info and a few pro-tips to know when attending.The two-day event runs on Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, at Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway.Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the music goes until 11 p.m. each day. Single-day general admission is $112 per person and is only available for Sunday, as Saturday single-day tickets are currently sold out (though a waiting list is available and you can probably find them on the secondary market). Two-day GA tickets are $209 per person.Loaded with perks, as you’d expect. “ General admission plus ” is $215 each day, $309 for the weekend and includes entry and access to a full-service bar, a private lounge, air-conditioned restrooms, and a dedicated concierge. Basic VIP admission is $399 daily, $695 for the entire festival, and features all of the previous amenities, as well as access to viewing platforms or areas at each stage, complimentary beer, and more.Big spenders can spring for the “ Platinum Experience ,” which includes everything already mentioned, as well as premium viewing areas (including one located on the Home Field stage), unlimited access to the platinum lounge, and a complimentary full-service bar. You can also enjoy complimentary food, free boat rides on Tempe Town Lake, and transportation between stages. The price is $825 each day or $1,405 for the weekend.Nope. Innings Festival is open to all ages, and children 7 and younger will be able to get in free with a paid adult admission.Your best option is Valley Metro light rail . It's cheap ($2 per ride or $4 for an unlimited pass), close to the park (the Third Street/Mill Avenue station is blocks away), and hassle-free. Various park-and-ride lots are also available along the light rail route. Speaking of which …As we mentioned, leaving your vehicle at a Valley Metro park-and-ride lot and taking a train to downtown Tempe is the easiest choice. Other options include using a parking structure or a surface lot available nearby. The Hayden Ferry Lakeside Garage is $3 per hour or $20 for the entire day. There are also surface lots on Ash Avenue and Fifth Street that are $1.50 to $2 per hour or $10 to $12 per day. If you're riding your bike, a corral will be available near the main entrance at the intersection of Rio Salado Parkway and Mill AvenueThe main entrance gate is situated on the northwest corner of Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway.An on-site box office will be situated by the festival entrance. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 24; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 25; and 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. A valid photo ID is required for any transactions.The main gates will be located at the entrance to Tempe Beach Park at Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue. All attendees will be screened with a full-body pat-down by security personnel upon entry (children will only be screened with the consent of their parent or guardian). All bags will be searched before entry and only clear bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC that are no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will be allowed. Anyone who refuses to comply with searches will be denied entry.Yes. Anyone can leave and re-enter as needed until 7 p.m. each day.Yes. Banks of lockers will be available in the GA, VIP, and platinum areas. Each measures 11 inches wide by 13.5 inches and 18 inches deep. If you’re a GA or VIP ticketholder, they’re $25 per day or $45 for the weekend with phone charger packs available for a refundable $10 deposit. For platinum experience patrons, lockers and chargers are complimentary.The music will start 30 to 60 minutes after gates open each day with performances alternating between stages. Here’s the full rundown of when each band or artist is playing at the festival.1 to 1:45 p.m. — Annie Dirusso2:30 to 3:15 p.m. — The Glorious Sons4:15 to 5:15 p.m. — The Offspring6:25 to 7:40 p.m. — Weezer9:05 to 11 p.m. — Green Day1:45 to 2:30 p.m. — Heartless Bastards3:15 to 4:15 p.m. — Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness5:20 to 6:20 p.m. — The Pretty Reckless7:45 to 9 p.m. — The Black Crowes1:45 to 2:30 p.m. — All-Star Jam hosted by Jake Peavy3:15 to 4 p.m. — Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster5:20 to 6:05 p.m. — Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster1:30 to 2:15 p.m. — Hazel English3 to 4 p.m. — Magic City Hippoes5:10 to 6:10 p.m. — Mt. Joy7:20 to 8:20 p.m. — Marcus Mumford9:30 to 11 p.m. — Eddie Vedder1 to 1:30 p.m. — TBA2:15 to 3 p.m. — Paris Jackson4 to 5:10 p.m. — Umphrey's McGee6:15 to 7:15 p.m. — The Head and The Heart8:25 to 9:25 p.m. — The Revivalists2:30 to 3:15 p.m. — The Bronson Arroyo Band6:15 to 7:15 p.m. — Off the Mound with Ryan DempsterBesides the various performances happening, a number of baseball-related activities will take place near the Left Field stage. You can test your hitting skills at the batting cage, attempt to make a game-saving catch or see how good your throwing arm is at a speed pitch booth. Various retired MLB stars have appearances planned around these activities. (See below for a full schedule of appearances or click here for more info about each activity.)Beyond that, retired major league pitcher Ryan Dempster will host an on-site talk show called Off the Mound on the Left Field stage throughout the weekend. It'll feature live interviews with various baseball pros. There will also be giant displays (like an enormous baseball card) around the park where you can pose for selfies. Zia Record Exchange will also have a pop-up store inside a tent near the Left Field stage.They’ll have various vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available, and the lineup will include such restaurants, vendors, and food trucks. In addition to soft drinks and water, pop-up bars will sell a mix of beer, wine, and spirits. Liquor and beverage companies will have branded booths and bars, each serving their respective libations, including Tito's Vodka, Mamitas Tequila, Corona, and Sierra Nevada.So you’re not into the adult beverage thing. Got it. Vendors will have sealed bottles of water available for purchase. Attendees also can bring in refillable and disposable bottles or CamelBak-style water bladder systems or hydration packs. Each must be empty upon entry and packs can only have two pockets in addition to the space for the water bladder. Free refill stations will be set up on the east and west sides of the park.As we mentioned, MLB stars and legends will make appearances throughout the weekend. Here’s the schedule:5:15 to 6:15 p.m. — Matt Williams6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Mike Cameron2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Kevin Mitchell3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Rafael Palmiero4:45 to 5:45 p.m. — Jake Peavey6 to 7 p.m. — Vinny Castilla2 to 3 p.m. — Dontrelle Willis3:15 to 4:15 p.m. — Edgar Martinez5:15 to 6:15 p.m. — Randy Johnson3:15 to 4:15 p.m. — Bret Boone5:15 to 6:15 p.m. — Grady SizemoreSun protection like hats and sunglasses for starters, as well as a fully charged phone and comfortable shoes. Blankets, towels, and sheets are also allowed into the event if you’d like somewhere to relax while watching performances. You can also bring in binoculars and consumer-grade cameras without detachable lenses and accessories, baby strollers, and Frisbees.Drugs or paraphernalia of any kind, weapons (including baseball bats), fireworks, coolers, flags, banners, festival totems, chairs, inflatables, large backpacks or non-clear bags, hammocks, tents and umbrellas. Beyond that, drones are forbidden, as are chairs, hammocks, outside food or beverages, pets, selfie sticks, recording equipment or professional cameras, tents or shade structures and large chains or spiked jewelry.