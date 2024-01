Janet Jackson closes her 2024 tour in Phoenix. Here's what we know

Pop superstar Janet Jackson announced an extension of her 2023 "Together Again Tour" on Tuesday morning, and a Phoenix date will wrap up the tour.She'll appear at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on July 30. Hip-hop artist Nelly is the opening act for all tour dates.The new dates will celebrate her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for three of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums: 25 years of “The Velvet Rope,” 30 years of “jane” and 35 years of “Rhythm Nation.”Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday. Info on presales and general on-sale is available on the Live Nation website The complete list of tour dates is below:June 4, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure ArenaJune 6, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreJune 8, Los Angeles, The Kia ForumJune 9, Anaheim, Calif., Honda CenterJune 11, Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 CenterJune 12, San Francisco, Chase CenterJune 14, Salt Lake City, USANA AmphitheatreJune 16, Denver, Ball ArenaJune 18, Saint Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy CenterJune 19, Chicago, United CenterJune 21, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJune 22, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music CenterJune 23, Indianapolis, Gainbridge FieldhouseJune 25, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseJune 26, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterJune 28, Boston, TD GardenJune 29, Hartford, Conn., The XFINITY TheatreJuly 2, Detroit, Pine Knob Music TheatreJuly 3, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaJuly 5, Buffalo, N.Y., Darien Lake AmphitheaterJuly 6, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark StadiumJuly 9, Newark, N.J., Prudential CenterJuly 10, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterJuly 12, Washington, D.C., Capital One ArenaJuly 13, Baltimore, CFG Bank ArenaJuly 14, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionJuly 16, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreJuly 18, West Palm Beach, Fla., iThink Financial AmphitheatreJuly 20, Orlando, Fla., Kia CenterJuly 21, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaJuly 23, New Orleans, Smoothie King CenterJuly 25, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies ArenaJuly 26, Oklahoma City, Paycom CenterJuly 27, Austin, Texas, Moody Center