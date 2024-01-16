Janet Jackson closes her 2024 tour in Phoenix. Here's what we know

Pop superstar Janet Jackson announced an extension of her 2023 "Together Again Tour" on Tuesday morning, and a Phoenix date will wrap up the tour.
She'll appear at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on July 30. Hip-hop artist Nelly is the opening act for all tour dates.
The new dates will celebrate her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for three of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums: 25 years of “The Velvet Rope,” 30 years of “jane” and 35 years of “Rhythm Nation.”
Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday. Info on presales and general on-sale is available on the Live Nation website.
The complete list of tour dates is below:
June 4, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure Arena
June 6, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 8, Los Angeles, The Kia Forum
June 9, Anaheim, Calif., Honda Center
June 11, Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center
June 12, San Francisco, Chase Center
June 14, Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre
June 16, Denver, Ball Arena
June 18, Saint Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
June 19, Chicago, United Center
June 21, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 22, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
June 23, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 25, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 26, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
June 28, Boston, TD Garden
June 29, Hartford, Conn., The XFINITY Theatre
July 2, Detroit, Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
July 5, Buffalo, N.Y., Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 6, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark Stadium
July 9, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
July 10, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
July 12, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
July 13, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
July 14, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
July 16, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 18, West Palm Beach, Fla., iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 20, Orlando, Fla., Kia Center
July 21, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
July 23, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
July 25, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
July 26, Oklahoma City, Paycom Center
July 27, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
July 30, Phoenix, Footprint Center