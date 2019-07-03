Phoenix Venue The Lunchbox Will Close Permanently on August 1

The Lunchbox will close at the end of July.

The Lunchbox, the struggling underground venue that provided a space for Phoenix's music scene to push boundaries, will close on August 1.

The club announced on Facebook today that it would continue hosting shows until the end of July before closing for good.

"It was not an easy decision to make and I am truly heartbroken," wrote venue owner Danny Levie. "I want to thank all of the bands and people who supported us through this short but incredible ride. Thanks to all of you who donated to the fundraiser and all of the people who have attended our events, the promotors, and our awesome staff. You have truly made this a dream come true."

Originally started as a makeshift recording room for Levie's band Wax Castle, The Lunchbox quickly became a hot spot for the local music scene, hosting local talent such as Pro Teens and Lana Del Rabies alongside touring acts like ADULT and Circuit des Yeux. Levie and collaborator Josh John frequently recorded shows with a Tascam tape deck and video equipment.

Originally located at 16th Street and Catalina Drive, the venue moved to a larger location with a bar at 4132 East McDowell Road. Mounting costs forced Levie to seek other financial options, including a GoFundMe and a two-day "SAVE LBX" mini-festival in late 2018.

Levie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Visit The Lunchbox's website to buy tickets for the remaining scheduled shows, including sets by Horse Jumper of Love, Lav Andula, Supercrush, Fake It, and more, and stay tuned for more updates. Phoenix will sorely miss this short-lived yet dynamic venue.