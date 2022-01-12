Support Us

LOOK Dine-In Cinemas in Chandler Kicks Off a Concert Film Series Tonight

January 12, 2022 7:14AM

Super Duper Alice Cooper will play January 26 at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Chandler.
Super Duper Alice Cooper will play January 26 at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Chandler.
When it comes to music, there's nothing better than seeing a live show. But when time or ticket prices don't allow for it, we've still got concert films.

The new LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Chandler is kicking off a four-week concert film series tonight, Wednesday, February 12.

Tonight's offering is The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun – Hyde Park Live. It's composed of footage from a 2013 Stones concert in London. Over 100,000 fans packed into the park for two outdoor concerts to watch the legendary rockers perform selections from 50 years of hits. The band even was joined by former guitarist Mick Taylor for a special guest appearance on two songs.

On Wednesday, February 19, you can check out ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas (2019), which tells the story of how three oddball teenage bluesmen — Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard — became one of the biggest, most beloved bands on the planet. The film includes candid band interviews, animation, celebrity fan testimonials, and a performance at the iconic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, shot exclusively for the documentary.

LOOK Dine-In Cinemas opened in downtown Chandler in October.
LOOK Dine-In Cinemas opened in downtown Chandler in October.
Jennifer Goldberg
Next up on Wednesday, January 26, is one local music fans won't want to miss. The 2014 film Super Duper Alice Cooper tells the story of our own Vincent Furnier, who rose from a high school band in west Phoenix to the top of shock rock stardom. The story is told in the form of a "doc opera," a mashup of documentary and rock opera that combines audio interviews with oncerts, TV appearances, movie cameos, newspaper headlines, magazine spreads, and other visual elements.

Finally, on Wednesday, February 2, catch INXS: Live Baby Live at Wembley Stadium (2019). The fully restored classic concert film is available in HD and 4K for the first time ever. The film captured INXS' show on July 13, 1991, a blockbuster event attended by 72,000 fans. The Wembley concert was the last of a 12-month worldwide run of dates on the band's record-breaking X-Factor Tour.

All films start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $9 for seniors. LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Chandler, which opened in October, is located at 1 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler. Call 480-608-4191 or visit lookcinemas.com.
