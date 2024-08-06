Mariah Carey to stop in Phoenix on Christmas concert tour

Pop diva Mariah Carey recently announced a holiday 2024 arena tour.
She'll bring a show titled "Mariah Carey's Christmas Time" to Footprint Center on Nov. 15.
Produced by Live Nation, this tour marks Carey's grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has in store to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album, "Merry Christmas," and its record-shattering single "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The show will feature the global superstar's timeless holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers.
The Verizon presale began Tuesday morning. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website.
Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch items and more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Nov. 6, Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater
Nov. 8, Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
Nov. 13, Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
Nov. 15, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Nov. 17, Austin, TX | Moody Center
Nov. 19, Houston, Toyota Center
Nov. 21, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Nov. 23, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Nov. 25, Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 27, Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
Nov. 29, St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Dec. 1, Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Dec. 3, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Dec. 5, Boston, TD Garden
Dec. 7, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
Dec. 9, Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Dec. 11, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
Dec. 13, Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Dec. 15, Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Dec. 17, Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center