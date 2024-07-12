Phoenix radio station Mix 96.9 shifts toward alt-rock. Here's why

That’s because the Phoenix FM radio station has been broadcasting more adult alternative music in recent weeks, reportedly in an attempt to increase its ratings.
Last month, Mix 96.9 began ditching the hot adult contemporary format (which included artists like Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande and Bruno Mars getting regular airplay) in favor of alt-rock tunes by No Doubt, Sublime, Fall Out Boy, Eddie Vedder, Mumford and Sons, Good Neighbors and Noah Kahan.
According to broadcasting trade publication Radio Insight, it’s part of a “noticeable music shift” at the station toward more of a “pop/alternative lean.”
For proof, look no further than the station’s "recently played" list on its website. On Thursday afternoon, for instance, it featured songs by Panic! At the Disco, Blink-182, Måneskin, The White Stripes, Nirvana and Grouplove.
Mix 96.9 is also playing a number of pop, hip-hop and country artists, including Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Luke Combs and Billie Eilish.
Why Mix 96.9 shifted toward alternative
Mix 96.9 first signed on the metro Phoenix airwaves in September 1998 and began broadcasting the hot adult contemporary radio format (read: modern-day pop tunes).
In 1999, the station was acquired by broadcasting conglomerate Clear Channel Communications, which later became known as iHeartMedia.
According to Radio Insight, Mix 96.9’s ditching of hot adult contemporary in favor of more alternative music is due in part to the hiring of veteran radio programmer Mark Medina as senior vice-president of programming for iHeartMedia Phoenix.
It’s also an attempt to boost the station’s ratings and match the success of competing Phoenix alternative station, KDKB Alt AZ 93.3, according to Radio Insight.
Per the Nielsen Audio ratings for May 2024, Mix 96.9 is ranked 15th in the Phoenix radio market with a 2.6 share. Meanwhile, Alt AZ 93.3 is one of the top stations in the Valley with a 4.2 share for the same time period.