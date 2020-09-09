11 Virtual Concerts to Help Beat the Pandemic Blahs

The Nash is giving you another chance to see the Jeff Libman Quartet perform.

Feeling the pangs of pandemic boredom? Try mixing it up with these (mostly virtual) concerts happening in the coming days and weeks. One features new music inspired by victims of police brutality, and another puts a modern spin on the ancient art of taiko drumming.

Collectively, they’ll help you stretch your musical horizons, and show a little extra love for the local music scene. Most are free, but some venues want viewers to get tickets or RSVP online beforehand.

Jeff Libman Quartet Wednesday, September 9



The Nash is presenting different types of online events, including concerts and discussions. The next event features a performance by the Jeff Libman Quartet, which was originally recorded live at the Roosevelt Row venue in March 2019. Tune in at 6:30 p.m.

Walt Richardson and Friends Wednesday, September 9



Before the performing arts center decided to temporarily pause live performances due to COVID-19 public health concerns, Tempe Center for the Arts presented a weekly series featuring local creatives. Now, Walt Richardson and frequent series performers are returning as part of a weekly online series called SHFT. The performance begins at 6 p.m.

Qais Essar Thursday, September 10

Kerr Cultural Center is streaming a concert featuring composer and instrumentalist Qais Essar performing on the rabab, a stringed instrument that originated more than 2,000 years ago in Afghanistan. The concert will also include Shreyas Iyer playing the tabla, a percussion instrument that’s prevalent in India. The 7 p.m. concert is part of the center’s venue’s “Beam” series.

West-By-Northwest Saturday, September 12

This concert originally performed live and recorded at The Nash in January 2020 features more than a dozen jazz musicians who come together just a few times a year to perform together as West-By-Northwest. The online event happens at 6:30 p.m.

See a Rising Sun Daughter performance recorded on the main stage at Chandler Center for the Arts. Taylor Noel

Rising Sun Daughter Thursday, September 17

Grace Rolland’s Rising Sun Daughter project is part of a new CCA Anywhere series created by Chandler Center for the Arts, which features virtual presentations of performances filmed on its main stage. Rolland is best known to some for launching her music career with the Tucson Americana group Run Boy Run. This virtual event happens at 7 p.m.

León Santiago Thursday, September 24

Another concert in the CCA Anywhere series, this 7 p.m. virtual event features performance by León Santiago, an Arizona-based musician who creates his own compositions reflecting world folk music and modern American life.

Jazz Con Alma Saturday, September 26

Hear this Latin jazz ensemble perform as part of the Jazz Lounge Series created by Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. This concert, which you can attend in person or livestream, kicks off at 8 p.m. The concert will include special guest Holly Pyle. Tickets are $25 to $28 for the live concert, and $20 for virtual viewing.

Tuning Up Tuesday, September 29

Violinist and composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama will debut her new work titled Finding the Dream as part of an event called Tuning Up, which also features Ngwenyama and Daniel Bernard Roumain discussing classical music and “equity, opportunity, and representation.” Her piece was inspired by Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and recent victims of police brutality. Tune in at 7 p.m.

Reaching for the Light Saturday, October 3

This concert, which is the first offering in the Sonoran Desert Chorale’s virtual season, will feature works selected to foster hope and encouragement, from Bridge Over Troubled Water written by Paul Simon to Eriks Ešenvalds’ O Salutaris Hostia. The virtual event, which begins at 7:30 p.m., will include a new performance and recorded selections of previous performances.

EXPAND ASU Gammage is presenting a virtual performance by TaikoProject. ASU Gammage

TaikoProject Monday, October 26

ASU Gammage is presenting this digital performance by TaikoProject, a group founded by emerging taiko drummers in Los Angeles in 2000. The performance will includes both drumming and martial arts movement that integrates traditional and modern styles. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Urban Nocturnes Thursday, October 29

This Urban Nocturnes concert is part of the Music at Trinity series presented by Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Roosevelt Row. The virtual concert will feature six members of this chamber music ensemble performing solo works highlighting various styles of classical music, such as Baroque, Romantic, and Contemporary. The virtual event begins at 7 p.m.