Rage Against the Machine Has Postponed Its Glendale Shows ... Again

To the surprise of almost no one, Rage Against the Machine’s upcoming Arizona dates have been kicked to next year along with the rest of the band's long-awaited “Public Service Announcement” reunion tour.
Rage is now set to perform at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Monday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 6, 2022, just under one year from now.
The news was announced on Thursday via Rage Against the Machine’s social media accounts along with dates in 26 cities across North America. Run the Jewels is still set to open for RATM on the tour, which was originally announced in 2019, slated to happen in 2020, and postponed to 2021 because of COVID-19.
All previously sold tickets are eligible for the new dates. Anyone who’d like to cancel can get a refund from their original point of purchase through May 8.
