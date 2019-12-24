 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Dirty Drummer is a place that welcomes everyone.EXPAND
The Dirty Drummer is a place that welcomes everyone.
Lauren Cusimano

The 12 Songs of Arizona Christmas: 12 Drummers Drumming

Chris Coplan | December 24, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Welcome to final entry to the "The 12 Songs of Arizona Christmas," in which local stakeholders detail their most cherished holiday songs. Consider this a musical Advent calendar, where your "treat" is a better understanding of the interesting people and organizations from across the city and state.

12 Drummers Drumming

Dana Armstrong, Co-Owner, Dirty Drummer

Since 1975, the Dirty Drummer has exemplified the warmth, grace, and the cheap beer of the neighborhood bar. It's a place for locals to gather for an extended lunch or a quick drink, or a place to watch the game and share in local gossip. In recent years, the bar's added new amenities, like a jukebox and a stage, to attract a different kind of patron. But co-owner Dana Armstrong is working to retain the same ease and comfort instilled by her dad, Frank "Drummer" Armstrong, all those years ago. Talk about never missing a beat.

Related Stories

"My favorite is Nat King Cole's version of 'The Christmas Song.' It's such a classic, but it's also poignant. It was my dad's favorite, and he had the records, which were his parents, and some of those are from the late 1940s. It just reminds me of that time. He also had these plastic icicles, and every year he'd explain how they had to ration Christmas decorations in the '30s, and he still had those from the Depression. He passed away, so it's kind of bittersweet for me, and there are all these memories attached. But it's great, and that's what the holidays are for, to have all these feelings. But you also hope you have new people in your life to create new memories. Nothing compares [to the song], and Christmas just doesn't start until I hear it."

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >