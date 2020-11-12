 
| Music News |

The Weeknd Will Be the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Jennifer Goldberg | November 12, 2020 | 11:27am
The Weeknd performs live at Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 2, 2017.EXPAND
The Weeknd performs live at Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 2, 2017.
Melissa Fossum
If you're the kind of Super Bowl viewer who only tunes in for the commercials and the halftime show, we've got big breaking news: The Weeknd was just announced as the entertainment for Super Bowl LV (that's Super Bowl 55 for you non-Romans).

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) said in a statement.

"In less than a decade, The Weeknd has amassed a global fanbase, become a multi-award winning artist, and recently, was named one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine," the NFL said in a press release.

Super Bowl LV will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 7, 2021.

Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

