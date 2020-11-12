The Weeknd Will Be the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

If you're the kind of Super Bowl viewer who only tunes in for the commercials and the halftime show, we've got big breaking news: The Weeknd was just announced as the entertainment for Super Bowl LV (that's Super Bowl 55 for you non-Romans).
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) said in a statement.
"In less than a decade, The Weeknd has amassed a global fanbase, become a multi-award winning artist, and recently, was named one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine," the NFL said in a press release.
Super Bowl LV will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 7, 2021.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!