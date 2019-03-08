Your Guide to St. Patrick's Day Parties in Phoenix in 2019

Green plastic hat? Check. Gaudy shamrock necklace? Got it. A raging thirst for green beer? Yup. Sounds like you’re all geared up and ready for some St. Patrick’s Day partying in the Valley.

As is the norm for the annual exercise in alcoholic excess, there will be celebrations happening at practically every local watering hole – not to mention tons of Irish pubs – from Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17. If the usual green beer and corned beef offerings aren’t your bag , boy-o , several traditional and cultural events (as well as a major music festival) will also take place during St. Patrick’s weekend.

What follows is a rundown of many of the weekend’s biggest parties, celebrations, and events happening throughout the Valley, including more craics than you can shake a shillelagh at. Have fun and don’t forget to get home safe.

Brides of March

Downtown Phoenix

The annual wedding-themed bar crawl, which features men and women alike donning bridal gowns and hitting up spots in downtown Phoenix, will take place on Saturday, March 16. This year’s event will start at noon at Kobalt, 3110 North Central Avenue, #175. It’s free to participate.

Casey Moore's

850 South Ash Avenue, Tempe

This famed neighborhood pub and popular Tempe hangout will offer three days of festivities during St. Patrick’s weekend. It kicks off on Friday, March 15, with a visit from Guinness representatives from 6 to 8 p.m. and samples of blonde American lager available for imbibing (you can also purchase it for $4 a pint). Return on Saturday, March 16, to nab some swag from Coors Light from 1 to 3 p.m. or a visit by the folks from Magners Cider from 7 to 9 p.m. (You can also score $6 Screwball peanut butter whiskey bombers on Friday and Saturday.)

On Sunday, March 17, Casey’s will have a corned beef and cabbage special, a limited food menu, swag from Guinness and Magners, and more. Green-tinted Coors Light will also be on tap all weekend long for $4. Daily hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-968-9935.

Clancy's Pub

4432 North Miller Road, Scottsdale

If your liver can handle three straight days of partying in honor of St. Patrick, consider checking out the activities as this convivial Scottsdale pub. Things kick off on Friday, March 15, with an outdoor dance party with DJ K Dog from 5 to 11 p.m. Come back on Saturday, March 16, for a day of live music from such bands and Trevor Jones, Zeppapotapuss, Raising Faith, and The EzD'z Band.

Naturally, the biggest party is on Sunday, March 17, with green eggs and ham available for free with the purchase of a beverage starting at 6 a.m. The music starts up at 10 a.m. with a set by Harley Harkins, followed by The Sugar Thieves at 1 p.m., the Glendale Pipe and Drums at 2 and 5:30 p.m., and Stompbox and Angry Jon from 3:30 until 11 p.m. Green beer and shot specials will also be available. Admission is free all three days. Call 480-990-8797.

EXPAND St. Patrick's Day is all about theme outfits. Benjamin Leatherman

Connolly's

2605 West Carefree Highway

Connolly's St. Patty's parking lot party will take place on Sunday, March 17, and offer green beer, corned beef and cabbage, a "Miss Clover" contest, and other activities. A variety of "shenanigans" are also promised and DJ Soulman, DJ Medik, DJ Flattop, Ted the Bagpiper, and Cannonball will provide the music. 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 623-879-5997.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

323 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert

4420 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

Both Whiskey Rows will offer St. Patrick’s Day revelry daily from Thursday, March 14, to Sunday, March 17, with $3 green Bud Lights being poured before 8 p.m., DJs spinning country and rock starting at 3 p.m., dancing, and more. It's free to attend each day and VIP table service is available. Call 480-476-8595 or 480-945-4200.

El Hefe

4425 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

Expect a high-energy mix of DJs, drinks, and dancing at the weekend-long St. Hefe’s Day celebration on Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17. The bar will offer $3 green beers before 8 p.m. and DJs doing their thing from 3 p.m. onward. VIP table service packages are available. Call 480-945-6200.

Fibber Magees

1989 West Elliot Road, Chandler

The folks at Fibber's are claiming their St. Patrick's Day block party will be the "Best. Sunday. Funday. Ever." That remains to be seen, of course, but the event's repast of food, drinks, live music, an outdoor beer garden, games, prizes, promos, and giveaways certainly helps their case. The band lineup will include such locals as Me and My Brothers, Spirited Lads, and Cockswain. There's a $10 cover after 11 a.m. Call 480-722-9434.

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East Eighth Street, Tempe

Four Peaks’ Tempe location will host a three-day spread that includes food, live music, giveaways, and (you guessed it) plenty of beer. Things get going on Friday, March 15, with $4 pints of stout, $7 car bombs, and other cocktail and shot specials. The place will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, for Irish breakfast specials and green mimosas until 1 p.m. followed by a day of drinking and carousing, live bagpiping at sunset, specials, and more. The main event is on Sunday, March 17, and will include an Irish breakfast buffet starting at 7 a.m., souvenir T-shirts for the first 100 patrons, an Irish menu from 11 a.m. to close, and more. Open until 2 a.m. each night. Call 480-303-9967.

EXPAND Celebrating Saint Patrick's Day in the Valley. Benjamin Leatherman

Giligin's

4251 North Winfield Scott Plaza, Scottsdale

You might encounter a little person or two at Giligin's annual St. Patrick’s block party, which runs daily from Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17. There will also be games, giveaways, live music, and copious amounts of brews and booze. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., free. Call 480-874-2264.

The Harp Pub

1744 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa

An all-day St. Patrick’s celebration is planned at this Mesa pub. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-507-7827.

Irish Wolfhound Pub

16811 North Litchfield Road, Surprise

A massive St. Patrick’s Day party with all the trappings (including food, libations, bagpipers, Irish step-dancers, promotional giveaways, and live music) awaits at this west-side pub on Sunday, March 17. Local bands scheduled to perform include The CheekTones , Spirited Lads, Pete and Sandy Devers, Faded Jeans, and Tripwire. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the party goes 21-and-over after 8 p.m. Admission is $5 until 5 p.m. and $10 thereafter. Call 623-214-1004.

The Local

55 West Chicago Street, Chandler

Head to The Local for a St. Patrick’s Day bash with giveaways, drink specials like $5 Tullamore Dew and $6 Guinness pints, and such eats as corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, and Guinness stew. Local band The Fab will perform at 2 p.m., followed by Stumbling Moxie at 5:30 p.m., and Know Idea at 9 p.m. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-699-9104.

McFadden’s

9425 West Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale

If its Facebook page is to be believed, St. Patrick’s weekend at McFadden is going to be packed with activity. To wit: On Friday, March 15, there will be a "kilt run" at 6 p.m. and $3 Bud and Bud Light from open until close. The action on Saturday, March 16, will include bounce houses, face painting, live entertainment, and a "Kiss Me I'm Irish run. The St. Patty's Sunday Funday on Sunday, March 17, will include kegs and eggs, $10 Irish burgers and pizza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and $1 green beers, mimosas, and Bloody Marys. There will also be live entertainment all evening and various cash and prizes given out all weekend. Call 623-872-0022 for more details.

EXPAND We're pretty sure his shirt says, "Whiskey is my spirit animal" and "Beer is my patronus." Benjamin Leatherman

O'Kelley's

2120 West Guadalupe Road, Mesa

O'Kelley's has a St. Patrick’s Day Party with live music starting at noon from Saints of Eirinn, Strangeland, Euphoria, and The Leadpennies . And if you’ve got luck on your side, there will be a cornhole tournament with $1,000 in cash and other prizes and $20 registration fee per team. Noon to 2 a.m. Call 480-756-6069.

Padre Murphy’s

4338 West Bell Road, Glendale

Hundreds of revelers gather underneath a big-top tent outside of Padre Murphy’s each year for the Glendale joint’s annual St. Patrick’s Day party. It returns for its 26th year on Sunday, March 17, and will include green drinks and traditional Irish fare, as well as bands, DJs, clowns, face painters and maybe even a leprechaun or two.

The live entertainment lineup includes sets from the McTeggart Irish Dancers of Arizona at 11:30 a.m., Brid Dowler and the Big Fellahs at noon, the Michael Patrick Gallager Step Dancers at 1:45 p.m., Jim Westover and the Roustabouts at 2:45 p.m., the Paul Paulson Band at 4 p.m., J. David Sloan and Western Bred at 5:15 p.m., the Mesa Caledonian Bag Pipe Band at 6:30 p.m., the Herndon Brothers Band at 7 p.m., and Status at 9:30 p.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. Admission is free before 2 p.m., $10 until 5 p.m., and $15 after 5 p.m. Call 602-547-9406.

Pot of Gold Music Festival

Steele Indian School Park

300 East Indian School Road.

There’ve been plenty of changes to this annual St. Patrick’s-themed music festival. This year’s edition, which runs from Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17, is taking place at new location (specifically, Steele Indian School Park) and will focus almost exclusively on hip-hop. The lineup is headlined by Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Ozuna, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Lil Pump, Jhene Aiko, and Ski Mask the Slump God.

Gates open at 3 p.m. each day. General admission is $109 on Friday, $130 on Saturday and Sunday, and $288 for all three days. VIP tickets are $245 on Friday, $275 on Saturday, and $724 for the entire weekend. VIP Gold packages are $999 per day or $1,750 for multiple days. See the Pot of Gold website for full details.

Raven's St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Bash

Dirty Dogg Saloon

10409 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

This two-day affair on Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, will feature two days of live music, an outdoor tent, food trucks, specialty drinks and cocktails, and other activities. The local band lineup will include Drop Diezel and SlingSHOT on Saturday, followed by Chad Wilson Bailey, Lane Change, AZ/DZ, and the Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute on Sunday. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Operation Cigars for Warriors. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday with a $10 admission, and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday with a $15 admission. Call 480-231-9999.

Riot House

4425 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

Riot House will have drink specials each day from Thursday, March 14, through Sunday, March 17. Local DJs will also spin beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. If you’d like to party in style, they’ll also have VIP and table service available. Call 480-935-5910 for more details.

EXPAND Checking out the scene inside the lounge at C.A.S.A. Tempe. Benjamin Leatherman

RnR

3737 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

The St. Patrick's Day celebration at RnR will feature a patio extension, DJs, dancing, drinking, and other social rites . They’re opening at 8 a.m., in case you’d like to get an early start. Free. Call 480-945-3353.

Rockbar Inc.

4245 North Craftsman Court, Scottsdale

Local reggae-rock band Black Bottom Lighters will headline the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Rockbar, which also will include performances by Jared Gabriel, Haley Green, Sam Wiley, Marc Norman, Natalie Merrill, and Cori Rios. 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.; free before 3 p.m., $10 thereafter. Call 480-331-9190.

Rosie McCaffrey's

906 East Camelback Road

You’ll need some extra mojo (and maybe even the luck of the Irish) to make it through a whole weekend of St. Patrick’s partying that will be on tap at Rosie’s McCaffrey’s from Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17. The festivities will encompass both the pub itself and a portion of the parking lot as revelers engage in three days of drinking, dancing, and celebrating. The live music schedule includes Spirited Lads performing from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Cockswain playing from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and bands like Open Beta and Kilted Spirit on Sunday. Breakfast and Irish coffees will be served starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday followed by a limited menu. Hours vary and there’s a $10 cover starting at noon on St. Patrick’s Day. Call 602-241-1916.

R.T. O’Sullivan’s

6646 East Superstition Springs Boulevard, Mesa

7919 East Thomas Road, #101, Scottsdale

The craic will be mighty at both R.T. O’Sullivan locations as each spot will have monster green drafts, dueling pianos, Irish step-dancers, pipe and drum bands, and other activities befitting the occasion. A menu featuring such selections as corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, Reuben sandwiches, and fish and chips will also be available. 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-396-9933 or 480-307-6533.

Rúla Búla

401 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

They take their St. Patrick’s Day partying pretty seriously at Rúla Búla, hence the big to-do they have planned for Sunday, March 17. Local bagpipers and step-dancing troupes will show their stuff, food and drink specials will be offered, and local bands and musicians like Trevor Jones, Mike Mercier, the Joel Maze Duo, and The Sullivans will before. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-929-9500.

EXPAND We'll leave that to someone else. Benjamin Leatherman

St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

Downtown Phoenix

If you’d prefer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at multiple bars and with a group of friends, consider attending this crawl on Sunday, March 17, that will hit up a variety of popular downtown Phoenix bars. Stops will be made at spots like The Churchill, Cobra Arcade Bar, Chambers on First, and Kettle Black, and the crawl will include free admission into Seamus McCaffrey's street party and a souvenir. 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., $5.

St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire Downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix

It wouldn't be a St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix without a staging of this popular parade, which will roll through midtown starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, from Third and Sheridan streets to Margaret T. Hance Park. As in previous years, both the park and the adjacent Irish Cultural Center will host an afternoon-long celebration of Celtic culture with music, dancing, arts and crafts, beers, barbecue, vendors, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $12 while seniors and military members are $10. Kids 12 and under are free. A VIP package (which includes craft beer tastings and access to an exclusive area) is $25 per person. Call 602-280-9221.

Salt

6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale

DJ Pauly D (yes, that Pauly D) will headline the festivities on Saturday, March 16, at this Westgate tacos 'n' tequila joint. The party starts at 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $35 and a meet-and-greet package is $95. Call 623-772-7282.

SanTan Brewing Co.

8 South San Marcos Place, Chandler

1525 East Bethany Home Road

Both of SanTan’s locations will host St. Patrick’s Day celebrations featuring brunch service from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., live music throughout the day, and corned beef and cabbage from 11 a.m. “until we run out.” Plus, there’s no cover whatsoever. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 480-917-8700 or 602-595-7390.

Scottsdale Shamrock Crawl

Old Town Scottsdale

Multiple bars in Old Town Scottsdale will participate in this St. Patrick’s Day crawl, including such spots as Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, The Bevvy, Goodwood Tavern, Riot House, and Wasted Grain. The starting point will be at Old Town Gringos, 4209 North Craftsman Court, and each participant will receive three one-cent drink vouchers. Green clothing and costumes are recommended 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20.

EXPAND That shirt counts as formal wear on St. Patrick's Day. Benjamin Leatherman

Seamus McCaffrey’s

18 West Monroe Street

There’s always a huge crowd at Seamus McCaffrey’s popular street party, which takes place outside of the landmark downtown Phoenix pub and features a mix of food, drinks, traditional entertainment, and rowdy fun. This year’s edition is on Sunday, March 17, and will feature a large beer garden, promo giveaways, a special menu, and more. The live music lineup will include sets by Seanachie from noon to 3 p.m., Saints of Eirinn from 4 to 8 p.m., and Traveler from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Gates open at 9 a.m., admission is $10. Call 602-253-6081.

Skeptical Chymist

15689 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale

This traditional-looking pub will open at 8 a.m. to serve authentic Irish breakfasts. Its annual St. Patrick's Day block party will follow and feature games, drinks, prizes, and more. Local bands Cockswain, The Big Fellahs, and Spirited Lads will perform. $10 cover after 11 a.m. Call 480-609-8677.

Skylanes

7340 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Drink specials like $3 green beer, $10 car bombs, and $8 Jameson shots will be available on Saint Patrick’s Day at this upscale bowling spot. Noon to 2 a.m. Call 480-516-9149.

Tilted Kilt

2 East Jefferson Street

The downtown Phoenix location of Tilted Kilt will serve up a weekend of drink specials, live entertainment, and giveaways from Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17, starting at 11 a.m. each day. Call 602-293-3888 for more details.

Tim Finnegan’s

17045 North 59th Avenue, Glendale

Live music will be offered throughout St. Patrick's Day at Tim Finnegan's, including performances by Rick O’Calderone at 8 a.m., Trotter's Wake at 11:30 a.m., Gordo at 2:30 p.m., and Harley O' Davidson at 5:30 p.m. They'll also have Irish step-dancers at 2:45 and 7 p.m., the Glendale Fire Honor Guard at 3:30 p.m., and drink specials throughout the day. 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.; free before 11 a.m., $10 thereafter. Call 602-875-8331.