Wilco's newly announced U.S. tour will make a stop in Scottsdale this fall

Alt-rock favorites Wilco just announced a wave of U.S. tour dates for fall 2023, and Phoenix (well, really Scottsdale) is on the list.
The band will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage. (Music fans have some hard choices to make on that day; also on Oct. 3, Foo Fighters play at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre and Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service are at Arizona Financial Theatre.) My Brightest Diamond is the supporting act.
The upcoming tour follows the release of Wilco’s most recent album, last year’s "Cruel Country," hailed “a magnum opus” by The New York Times and named one of the year’s best by the likes of Rolling Stone, Variety, Uproxx, InsideHook and more.
Wilco hasn't performed in the Valley since a summer 2015 show at Salt River Fields. You can read the review here.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, June 9, on the Scottsdale Arts website. The rest of Wilco's newly announced U.S. dates are listed below.
Mon. Sept. 25 - Wichita, KS @ Wave
Tue. Sep. 26 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Thu. Sep. 28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Fri. Sep. 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park
Sun. Oct. 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
Tue. Oct. 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage
Wed. Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Thu. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Fri. Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sun. Oct. 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival
Wed. Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
Fri. Oct. 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
Sat. Oct. 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
Mon. Oct. 16 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
Tue. Oct. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Fri. Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
Sun. Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Mon. Oct. 23 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater
Wed. Oct. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
Thu. Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Fri. Oct. 27 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary