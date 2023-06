Wilco's newly announced U.S. tour will make a stop in Scottsdale this fall

Alt-rock favorites Wilco just announced a wave of U.S. tour dates for fall 2023, and Phoenix (well, really Scottsdale) is on the list.The band will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage. (Music fans have some hard choices to make on that day; also on Oct. 3, Foo Fighters play at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre and Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service are at Arizona Financial Theatre.) My Brightest Diamond is the supporting act.The upcoming tour follows the release of Wilco’s most recent album, last year’s "Cruel Country," hailed “a magnum opus” by The New York Times and named one of the year’s best by the likes of Rolling Stone, Variety, Uproxx, InsideHook and more.Wilco hasn't performed in the Valley since a summer 2015 show at Salt River Fields. You can read the review here Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, June 9, on the Scottsdale Arts website . The rest of Wilco's newly announced U.S. dates are listed below.Mon. Sept. 25 - Wichita, KS @ WaveTue. Sep. 26 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s BallroomThu. Sep. 28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side BallroomFri. Sep. 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo ParkSun. Oct. 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva AuditoriumTue. Oct. 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl StageWed. Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace HotelThu. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace HotelFri. Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace HotelSun. Oct. 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades FestivalWed. Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The BellwetherFri. Oct. 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington TheatreSat. Oct. 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek TheatreMon. Oct. 16 - Portland, OR @ Keller AuditoriumTue. Oct. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount TheatreWed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount TheatreFri. Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles TheaterSun. Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ Mission BallroomMon. Oct. 23 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro TheaterWed. Oct. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland TheatreThu. Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel TheatreFri. Oct. 27 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary