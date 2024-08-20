 Arizona town hosts Navajo Code Talkers Day celebration: Photos | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

13 photos from the Navajo Code Talkers Day celebration in Window Rock

Peter MacDonald, one of three living code talkers, captivated a crowd of hundreds last week in the small Navajo Nation town.
August 20, 2024
Peter MacDonald, former tribal chair of the Navajo Nation from 1971 to 1983, is one of three surviving code talkers.
Peter MacDonald, former tribal chair of the Navajo Nation from 1971 to 1983, is one of three surviving code talkers. TJ L'Heureux

5 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$4,500
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Last Wednesday, hundreds assembled in the small Arizona town of Window Rock to celebrate and honor the Navajo code talkers who helped the U.S. turn the tide in World War II. But the morning of the event, no one was sure if any of the three living Navajo code talkers was going to make an appearance.

Not only did Peter MacDonald show, the nearly 97-year-old was the show. Born Hashkasilt Begay, MacDonald took the stage just before noon in this town near the New Mexico border. MacDonald served 14 years as the Navajo Nation tribal chair, and the crowd hung on every word he had to say.

MacDonald educated, he preached, he spoke with authority. His voice boomed into the microphone like rolling thunder. He held the crowd enraptured as he told about the 29 young Navajo men who created and used a highly guarded code language during the war. The code substituted Navajo words, such as “hill” for “a sick horse.” Not even Navajo people — who refer to themselves as Diné — would have understood it. The code was never deciphered by the Japanese.

But for quite some time after the war, those war heroes had to remain silent about their legendary, top secret deeds. If anyone asked, MacDonald said, the men were supposed to say they were simply “radio men.”

“Sure enough, when we got home, our parents asked us, ‘What did you do?’ Ah, we were just radio men. Nothing more. Don’t ask me any questions,” MacDonald said to raucous, joyful laughter.

“We read the newspaper; we listen to the radio. Nothing. Two years? Nothing. Five years? Nothing,” MacDonald continued. “We finally just thought, forget it. We were just radio men, that’s all.”

In 1968, 23 years after the war ended, the Navajo code was declassified — and the truth finally emerged. In 1982, President Ronald Reagan declared Aug. 14 as Navajo Code Talkers Day.

The code had remained a secret for so long in part because of the dedicated silence of the code talkers but also because of the genius of its devising. By the end of the war, the code comprised more than 600 words, none of which .

“If the enemy shoots you, they search. And they see the code, they’ll crack the code,” MacDonald said. “So every code that we used was subject to memory only — and we had good memory.”

It was highly successful. At the bloody, critical battle of Iwo Jima, famous for the iconic image of American troops holding up a flag atop a mountain, six Navajo code talkers transmitted more than 800 messages without making an error.

Ironically, the language that became essential for victory was one Americans had tried to exterminate. Navajo children, like other indigenous kids, were rounded up and put in boarding schools. If they spoke anything but English, they were punished.

“They’d slap us and get a big bar of real bitter soap, and they stick it in your mouth. And they’d make you kneel down with your hands up in the air, and they’d put pencils underneath your knees,” said Leslie Nelson Sr., a Navajo veteran. “So when I got to the Marine Corps, it was easy.”

But MacDonald and his friends “never quit talking Navajo when nobody is listening,” he said.

Phoenix New Times was on hand in Window Rock to commemorate Navajo Code Talkers Day. Here are photos from the festivities.

click to enlarge A woman holds a microphone and speaks with people sitting behind her.
Navajo Nation Supreme Court Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne speaks to the crowd.
TJ L'Heureux
click to enlarge Two men stand smiling and facing forward while putting arms around each other. The sky behind is bright and blue.
Navy veteran Nelson Betoney and former vice president of the Navajo Nation Myron Lizer
TJ L'Heureux
click to enlarge Men in robes gather in a musical circle.
Communal song and dance
TJ L'Heureux
click to enlarge A man holds a microphone and speaks while sitting with people standing behind him.
Peter MacDonald told the crowd how he grew up defiantly keeping his knowledge of the Navajo language alive with friends while they attended an American boarding school.
TJ L'Heureux
click to enlarge People sit at tables in a large, rounded wood room with a high ceiling.
Veterans enjoy lunch from the Gallup, New Mexico, restaurant Earl's.
TJ L'Heureux
click to enlarge A man in a hat speaks into a microphone while his other hand is open.
President Dr. Buu Nygren of the Navajo Nation speaks on Navajo Code Talkers Day.
TJ L'Heureux
click to enlarge A man holds a poster with a woman standing nearby.
Leslie Nelson Sr. with his wife, Etta. Nelson served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the U.S. war in Vietnam. He sold posters he made that highlight the irony of the government's use of Navajo language during World War II.
TJ L'Heureux
click to enlarge People walk near an easy-up under a bright and clear blue sky.
"Think for the future" is the slogan of Navajo Nation President Dr. Buu Nygren's administration.
TJ L'Heureux
click to enlarge A woman in glasses smiles while speaking.
Cassandra Morgan works at Navajo nonprofit Diné Naazbaa Partnership. The community-based program connects veterans with resources to which they're entitled.
TJ L'Heureux
click to enlarge People sit under a tent watching a person speak at a podium.
Hundreds listened to speeches, and even more roamed the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds and checked out the booths of organizations, vendors and proud descendants of code talkers.
TJ L'Heureux
click to enlarge A woman holds a poster.
Cheryl Davis stands by a poster that highlights the life of her code talker stepfather, John C. Sells. Sells served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
TJ L'Heureux
click to enlarge A big blue sky with mountains in the background.
A sunny day in Window Rock
TJ L'Heureux
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
TJ L'Heureux is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he’s primarily focused on news since September 2023. Before joining the New Times staff, TJ worked at Arizona State University's Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. He was also recognized for best community service project/reporting in the 2023 EPPY Awards. TJ holds a master's degree in investigative journalism from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in public policy and Latin American studies from the University of Chicago.
Contact: TJ L'Heureux
Could the Valley host the Olympics someday? Phoenix Reddit sounds off

Social Media

Could the Valley host the Olympics someday? Phoenix Reddit sounds off

By Morgan Fischer
TikTok-ing Arizona trucker who killed 5 in fiery crash gets 22.5 years

Courts

TikTok-ing Arizona trucker who killed 5 in fiery crash gets 22.5 years

By Morgan Fischer
Arizona just released 3 new license plate designs. Check them out

Travel

Arizona just released 3 new license plate designs. Check them out

By Adrianna Nine
His wife died after using kratom. He’s suing the company that sold it

Courts

His wife died after using kratom. He’s suing the company that sold it

By Morgan Fischer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation